Lagos Police Invite Pastor Chris Okafor Over Multiple Rape Allegations, Assure Protection for Alleged Victims

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Police Command has formally invited Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, to appear before the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, over multiple allegations of rape and other offences described as capable of causing a breach of public peace. Naija247News gathered that the pastor was directed to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, by 10:00 a.m. today, Monday, January 5, 2026.

The invitation, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, stated that the allegations against Pastor Okafor border on serious criminal offences currently under investigation. Naija247News understands that the pastor was served the police invitation through his legal representatives and is expected to cooperate fully with investigators as the case progresses.

According to the statement, CP Jimoh has ordered a thorough and professional investigation into the matter, stressing that no individual, regardless of religious or social standing, is above the law. Naija247News reports that the Commissioner has also directed that security protection be immediately provided for the alleged victims to guarantee their safety and encourage others with credible information to come forward.

The Command assured the public that the identities of complainants and witnesses would be handled with strict confidentiality. Naija247News gathered that individuals who may have been affected or possess relevant evidence are encouraged to approach the SCID directly or liaise through the Police Public Relations Department without fear of intimidation or exposure.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Police Command reiterated its commitment to transparency, fairness, and due process. It noted that investigations would be conducted impartially and in line with constitutional provisions, with justice serving as the ultimate objective for all parties involved.

Naija247News understands that the Police emphasised the importance of maintaining public peace while the investigation is ongoing and warned against actions or commentary that could jeopardise the process. The Command reaffirmed that law and order remain paramount and that credible allegations, no matter how sensitive, would always be subjected to lawful scrutiny.

As the case unfolds, Naija247News reports that many Nigerians are closely watching developments, reflecting heightened societal expectations for accountability and justice within religious and public institutions alike.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.