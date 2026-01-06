Lagos Police Detain Ogudu Officers Over Alleged $2,000 Extortion of Couple

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of officers attached to the Ogudu Area H Command over allegations that they extorted $2,000 (about N3.3 million) from a couple they reportedly arrested without justification. The incident, which occurred on December 18, 2025, only came to light after a social media user detailed the experience, prompting widespread public outrage.

Naija247News gathered that the officers allegedly demanded the cash from the couple before they could secure their release. Following the uproar on X (formerly Twitter), the officers reportedly refunded N2.2 million to the victims, while pleading to retain about N1.1 million, claiming the money had already been “shared” among colleagues prior to the exposure of the case.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the implicated officers had been identified and moved to the State Command Headquarters, where they are currently undergoing interrogation. Naija247News understands that Lagos Police Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration to oversee a comprehensive investigation into the case.

According to the command, the officers have already submitted their written statements as part of the ongoing internal disciplinary process. The police authorities also disclosed that they are awaiting the complainant to formally present his statement to investigators to help establish a full account of the incident.

The Lagos Police Command reiterated its commitment to rooting out misconduct within its ranks, assuring the public that officers found guilty of professional infractions would face appropriate sanctions. Naija247News reports that the development comes amid increasing scrutiny of police behaviour across the country, with citizens relying heavily on social media to expose alleged abuses.

Human rights advocates say the case underscores growing public demand for accountability within law enforcement institutions. They also called on authorities to ensure transparency in handling the investigation and to provide protection for the complainants.

Naija247News gathered that public confidence in the police has been repeatedly tested by similar allegations in recent years, and the outcome of this latest investigation is expected to serve as a benchmark for the command’s stated commitment to reform and discipline.

As the probe continues, Lagos residents and civil society groups are closely monitoring developments, hoping the matter will be handled with fairness and firmness to deter future abuses.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.