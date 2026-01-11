Lagos Orders Probe as Chimamanda Alleges Medical Negligence in Son’s Death

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Government has launched a full-scale investigation into allegations of medical negligence surrounding the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the 21-month-old son of celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, following treatment at a private hospital in Lagos.

Naija247News reports that the decision follows public allegations by Adichie, who described her son’s death as a consequence of what she termed “criminal negligence” by an anaesthesiologist involved in the child’s care. The toddler, one of the author’s twin sons, reportedly died after a brief illness that initially presented as a mild cold but rapidly deteriorated into a severe infection.

Naija247News gathered that the incident, which occurred on January 6, has triggered widespread public concern and renewed debate around patient safety and professional accountability in Nigeria’s private healthcare sector. In her statement, Adichie alleged that the handling of her son’s case was careless and fatally flawed, insisting that the life of a child was treated with unacceptable casualness.

Reacting to the claims, Euracare Hospital, where the child was treated, confirmed that it had commenced an internal review. The hospital expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, describing the loss as “profound and unimaginable,” while maintaining that several reports circulating in the public domain were inaccurate.

Naija247News understands that the hospital stated the child had been critically ill before arriving at its facility and had earlier received care at two paediatric centres. Euracare added that its medical team provided immediate intervention in line with internationally accepted clinical protocols and worked with external specialists recommended by the family. Despite these efforts, the child reportedly died less than 24 hours after admission.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government, through a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, confirmed that the governor had ordered the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to conduct a thorough, independent and transparent investigation.

“The Lagos State Government places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct,” the statement said. It disclosed that HEFAMAA had already visited the hospital and commenced a comprehensive review of all allegations.

Naija247News reports that the investigation will be carried out in collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and other regulatory bodies, with findings to be made public. The government assured residents that any individual or institution found culpable would face appropriate sanctions, while urging the public to avoid speculation as the inquiry continues.