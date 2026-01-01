Lagos, Ogun Govts Confirm Anthony Joshua’s Discharge After Expressway Accident

Abeokuta, Jan. 1, 2026 (NAN) – The Lagos and Ogun State Governments have confirmed that world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has been discharged from hospital following a road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The confirmation was contained in a joint statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information.

The statement disclosed that Joshua was discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, late Wednesday after medical doctors certified him clinically fit to continue his recovery from home.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, tragically claimed the lives of two young men identified as Lateef Ayodele and Gami Cina.

Both state governments expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the incident as painful and deeply unfortunate.

They prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and asked God to grant their families the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

According to the statement, Anthony Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the deceased friends, whose bodies were being prepared for repatriation later in the evening.

Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also expressed appreciation to members of the public for the overwhelming show of concern, prayers and goodwill following the incident.

They further conveyed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his fatherly support throughout the period.

The governments commended the doctors and medical personnel of Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, for their professionalism, dedication and quality of care in attending to Anthony Joshua and other victims of the accident

