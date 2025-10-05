Menu
Lagos Makes History as Africa Hosts Inaugural E1 Electric Powerboat Championship

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria — Naija247news.com | Lagos has officially made history as Africa’s first host of the E1 Electric Powerboat Championship, bringing together celebrity-backed teams and cutting-edge hydrofoil technology in a landmark event that blends sustainability, sports innovation, and global prestige.

The Lagos GP featured elite Formula 2 pilots and world-famous owners including Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Will Smith, and Didier Drogba — marking a defining moment for motorsport and clean technology on African waters.

Africa Joins the Global E1 Circuit

The Lagos event signals Africa’s debut on the global E1 racing calendar, positioning the city alongside major world stops like Monaco, London, Venice, Jeddah, Doha, and Miami.

E1 founder and CEO Rodi Basso said Lagos was chosen for its “energy, creativity, and ambition,” which reflect the league’s mission to drive innovation through sport.

“We’re honoured to partner with Lagos to create a spectacle that fuels clean innovation and showcases the city as a global hub for sport and sustainable development,” Basso said.

The Lagos GP follows earlier rounds in Jeddah, Doha, Dubrovnik, Lake Maggiore, and Monaco, and has been hailed as a milestone in E1’s efforts to expand the frontiers of sustainable marine sports.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Praise the Event

President Bola Tinubu described the Lagos GP as “a statement of intent”, declaring it proof that Nigeria and Africa are ready to lead the global transition toward clean energy and sustainable prosperity.

“This championship is not just a thrilling spectacle on water — it’s a declaration that Africa is ready to lead the clean energy revolution,” Tinubu said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also commended the organizers and confirmed Lagos’ commitment to hosting future E1 events, saying the championship would become a permanent fixture on the city’s sporting calendar.

Star-Studded Teams, Sustainable Technology

The Lagos GP featured nine world-class teams, including:

  • Team Rafa (Rafael Nadal)

  • Team Brady (Tom Brady)

  • Team AlUla (LeBron James)

  • Team Blue Rising (Virat Kohli)

  • Team Westbrook Racing (Will Smith)

  • Team Drogba Global Africa (Didier Drogba Foundation)

  • Team Miami, Team Brazil (Claure Group), and Steve Aoki Racing Team (Dani Clos & Mashael Alobaidan)

 

Each team raced in RaceBirds, hydrofoil-equipped electric boats capable of speeds up to 50 knots, designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering elite-level performance

Africa’s New Era of Sustainable Motorsport

Launched in 2024 and sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the E1 Series aims to revolutionize motorsport by combining sustainability, innovation, and entertainment.

The Lagos edition demonstrated Africa’s capacity to host world-class, eco-friendly events, attracting tourism, investment, and global media attention.

African football icon Didier Drogba and partner Gabrielle Lemaire, both instrumental in bringing E1 to Africa, attended the event to support Team Drogba Global Africa and promote clean innovation through sport.

Conclusion

With the successful hosting of the E1 Electric Powerboat Championship, Lagos has proven itself not only as a tech and entertainment powerhouse but also as a rising leader in sustainable global sports — redefining what’s possible for African cities on the world stage.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

