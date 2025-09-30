Lagos’ Lekki–Epe Corridor: Ambition Without Infrastructure Threatens Nigeria’s Industrial Future

Lagos has long been a city of ambition. Referred to as the Centre of Excellence, with over 20 million residents, it remains the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy. Yet Lagos carries a paradox: dazzling private ambition outpacing sluggish public investment. Nowhere is this tension more visible than along the Lekki–Epe axis — a corridor of promise where world-class private ventures rise amid crumbling roads, clogged drains, and missing public services.

Two decades ago, the Lekki Sub-Region Master Plan envisioned a futuristic city with clearly zoned districts, green corridors, coastal roads, transit lines, and resilient infrastructure. On paper, it was brilliant; in practice, execution lagged. Estates mushroomed and investors poured in, but schools, hospitals, rail lines, and flood-control measures failed to keep pace. The result is today’s paradox: industrial ambition surrounded by infrastructural neglect. The Dangote Refinery, Lekki Port, and Free Trade Zone showcase bold private capital. Yet the corridor around them groans under gridlock, flooding, and fragile utilities, raising the urgent question of whether Lagos can redeem the Lekki–Epe axis before it tips from promise into crisis.

Urban density in itself is not inherently problematic. It can deliver economic vibrancy, walkability, and innovation if matched with proper infrastructure. But in Lagos, density has grown unchecked. Zoning revisions reclassified many districts into higher-density zones, eliminating most low-density areas. Skylines sprout irregularly, unmonitored and unregulated. Meanwhile, roads remain narrow, sidewalks non-existent, drains clogged, power erratic, and schools overcrowded. Healthcare facilities are missing. Along the Lekki–Epe corridor, once a pristine peninsula of lagoons and palms, residents spend hours trapped in traffic while children walk to school without sidewalks. Density without proportional infrastructure creates flooding, traffic congestion, slums, and loss of green spaces. It erodes quality of life and diminishes productivity.

This failure is not merely technical; it is moral and democratic. Democracy is more than periodic elections; it entails a government’s ongoing duty to anticipate needs, plan for growth, and protect citizens from foreseeable harm. Other cities faced similar geographies but responded differently. Amsterdam built canals for drainage, irrigation, and leisure. Singapore tied industrial hubs to housing, rail, and green belts. Dubai built infrastructure first, then invited investors. Lagos, by contrast, often allows private development to surge ahead, then scrambles belatedly to provide infrastructure.

Aliko Dangote’s refinery in Ibeju-Lekki is a bold testament to private capital and ambition. But a refinery of this scale requires an ecosystem of roads, rails, power, housing, health, and security. Without government frameworks, the corridor risks becoming another Makoko — unplanned and unsustainable. Dangote plans to acquire 10,000 trailers for product distribution, with 4,000 already on the ground. While this addresses logistics, it threatens to create noise and air pollution on an unprecedented scale, traffic gridlock on overstretched roads, road degradation and accidents along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, and increased carbon emissions that undermine Nigeria’s climate pledges.

A single trailer costs between $90,000 and $120,000, which multiplied by 10,000 amounts to $900 million–$1.2 billion. Imagine if this money were instead used to build a standard-gauge rail spur linking the refinery, port, and free-trade zone, establish a truck-assembly plant locally to create jobs and conserve foreign exchange, or fund a 200–400 MW modular power plant to energise industries. Instead, billions are being poured into trucks that may choke the city.

In the United States, billionaire Wes Edens leads Brightline West, a $12-billion high-speed rail linking Los Angeles to Las Vegas, supported by $3 billion in federal grants. The principle is clear: government de-risks while private capital innovates. If such projects succeed abroad, why not in Nigeria? Imagine a consortium of Nigerian industrialists pooling resources for a Lekki Rail & Logistics Corporation, where government provides right-of-way, long concessions, and guarantees while private capital designs, builds, and operates. Cargo haulage, industrial levies, and property-value capture could fund the system.

Nigeria’s greatest risk remains policy inconsistency. Investors fear that successive governments could overturn agreements. For partnerships to succeed, agreements must be backed by Acts of the National Assembly, overseen by independent regulators to ensure transparency, and supported by public revenue-sharing formulas. The Lekki Concession Company toll road was Lagos’ first major public-private partnership in transport. Though innovative, it faltered due to poor transparency. Residents were uninformed about tolls and untolled alternatives, leading to resistance and eventual state buyout. The bigger loss was public trust.

Dangote previously received tax incentives under Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme. The same mechanism can apply to rail spurs, modular power plants, or the long-delayed Fourth Mainland Bridge. The barrier is not capacity, but political will. The Fourth Mainland Bridge, integrated with refinery and port plans, could have been the evacuation spine for Lekki–Epe. Instead, 10,000 trucks will strain a single expressway. Infrastructure should run parallel with private capital, not lag behind.

Lagos stands at a crossroads. On one side, bold private initiatives such as the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Port, and Free Trade Zone. On the other, public neglect manifests in missing rails, absent power plants, abandoned bridges, and inadequate schools. The paradox is stark: Nigeria dreams of Dubai but risks building Dharavi. Private initiative is applauded, while public responsibility remains in the shadows.

Yet redemption is possible. By ring-fencing agreements, leveraging tax credits, and mobilising Nigeria’s billionaires in partnership with government, Lekki–Epe could become Africa’s model of industrial urbanism rather than a cautionary tale. The choice before the government is clear: either rise to the duty of care or go down in history as the one that squandered Nigeria’s most excellent chance at an industrial revolution.

Author: Gbenga Onabanjo, architect, environmentalist, and urban policy advocate. Founder of Go-Forte Foundation, an NGO dedicated to environmental restoration.

