Lagos Leads with N1.04 Trillion Domestic, $1.04B External as Nigeria’s Public Debt Hits N152.39 TrIn

Abuja, Dec. 1, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s public debt stock rose to N152.39 trillion ($99.65 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Monday, marking a 2.01% increase from the N149.38 trillion recorded in the first quarter.

The growth comes amid continued borrowing by both federal and state governments, despite the government’s repeated assurances of fiscal discipline. The debt figure includes both external and domestic obligations, with the share of external debt standing at N71.84 trillion ($46.98 billion), representing 47.14% of total debt, while domestic debt reached N80.55 trillion ($52.67 billion) or 52.86% of the total.

Breaking down the debt by state, Lagos State maintained its position as the largest domestic debtor, with N1.04 trillion owed in the second quarter, followed by Rivers State with N364.39 billion. At the other end of the spectrum, Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt at N852.49 million, with Ondo State next at N10.64 billion.

In terms of external debt, Lagos also led with $1.04 billion, followed by Kaduna at $658.70 million. Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the lowest external debt at $19.26 million, reflecting its relatively limited borrowing compared with Nigeria’s commercial hubs and resource-rich states.

Economists caution that while borrowing remains necessary to fund infrastructure, health, and education, the growing debt stock continues to put pressure on government finances, with debt servicing consuming a significant portion of the national budget.

“The trend is worrying, especially as domestic borrowing grows faster than revenue generation,” said a fiscal policy analyst. “States like Lagos and Rivers, while economically strong, are borrowing heavily, and this requires careful oversight to prevent future liquidity crises.”

The report comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to maintain fiscal stability while implementing ambitious projects across urban and rural areas, including roads, power infrastructure, and social services. Analysts note that consistent monitoring, transparency, and debt prioritization will be critical to ensuring that borrowing translates into tangible economic growth rather than mounting financial strain.

Key Observations from Q2 2025 Debt Report:

Total public debt: N152.39 trillion ($99.65B), up 2.01% from Q1 2025

External debt: N71.84 trillion ($46.98B), 47.14% of total debt

Domestic debt: N80.55 trillion ($52.67B), 52.86% of total debt

Highest domestic debt: Lagos N1.04 trillion, Rivers N364.39B

Lowest domestic debt: Jigawa N852.49M, Ondo N10.64B

Highest external debt: Lagos $1.04B, Kaduna $658.70M

Lowest external debt: FCT $19.26M

With Nigeria’s debt trajectory continuing its upward trend, fiscal experts insist that both federal and state authorities must implement strong debt management strategies, ensure accountability in borrowing, and prioritize projects that deliver economic dividends for citizens.

The NBS report serves as a critical reminder of the balance needed between development financing and fiscal prudence, especially as Nigeria prepares for more ambitious infrastructure and social welfare programs in the coming years.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.