Lagos Govt. warns scrap dealers against illegal activities

Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to scrap dealers, popularly referred to as iron condemn operators, over alleged involvement in illegal activities that threaten public safety and community peace across the state.

Naija247news reports that the warning was delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, during a late-night engagement with members of the Police Community Relations Committee on Tuesday.

According to Naija247news, the state government said it has received multiple complaints from residents and security stakeholders concerning the activities of scrap dealers, describing the situation as a growing concern that requires urgent intervention.

Salu-Hundeyin stated that Lagos would no longer tolerate criminality under the guise of informal business operations, stressing that the state is committed to maintaining law, order and economic stability.

Naija247news gathered that the SSG explained that government attention is currently focused on addressing the reported illegalities linked to scrap dealers before assessing the legitimacy of their operations. She noted that while economic activities are encouraged, they must not compromise public safety or security.

“Lagos State is not a dumping ground for illegality,” Salu-Hundeyin warned, adding that the government is determined to strike a balance between supporting genuine businesses and protecting citizens from criminal elements.

Naija247news understands that the state government is reviewing reports that include theft of public infrastructure, vandalism, trespassing and other forms of criminal conduct allegedly associated with some scrap dealers operating in residential areas.

The SSG assured residents that the government is working with security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure that only legitimate economic activities thrive, while those engaged in unlawful practices are decisively dealt with.

She further urged residents to take an active role in safeguarding their communities by reporting suspicious movements or activities to the appropriate authorities. According to Naija247news, she emphasised that community vigilance remains a critical component of effective security management.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee in Lagos, Apostle Kehinde Showemimo, described the situation as distressing, noting that many communities have suffered from the excesses of unscrupulous scrap dealers.

Naija247news reports that Showemimo said the committee had already taken steps to reduce the impact of the menace, including restricting access to gated streets and closely monitoring activities in vulnerable areas.

However, according to Naija247news, he admitted that some neighbourhoods without gates or adequate security infrastructure remain exposed, making them easy targets for criminal elements operating under the cover of scrap collection.

Showemimo said the PCRC is intensifying collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and community leaders to flush out individuals engaging in criminal activities, especially around sensitive locations such as schools and residential estates.

Naija247news gathered that the PCRC chairman also disclosed ongoing engagement with resident associations, Community Development Committees and local leaders to raise awareness and strengthen grassroots vigilance across the state.

He stressed that community policing remains a shared responsibility, urging residents not to shield suspected offenders and to provide timely information that could help security agencies act swiftly.

According to Naija247news, the Lagos State Government’s warning signals a broader clampdown on activities considered detrimental to public order, particularly as the state continues to expand economically and attract investment.

Residents say concerns over theft of manhole covers, cables, and other public assets have heightened in recent months, with some of these incidents traced to illegal scrap operations.

Naija247news reports that the government has reiterated its commitment to creating a safe, business-friendly environment where economic development coexists with law and order.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.