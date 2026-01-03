Lagos Govt to Demolish GNI Building After Deadly Fire, Warns Residents

Lagos, Jan. 2, 2026 — The Lagos State government has announced plans to demolish the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building and some surrounding structures following the deadly fire that razed the facility on December 24, 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a post on his X account on Friday, warning residents and business owners that the area remains unsafe and restricted.

According to the governor, eight people lost their lives in the inferno, with five victims identified and three still unaccounted for. He added that thirteen people have been rescued so far.

“No business or unauthorized activity should be taking place there. The area remains unsafe, and only first responders are permitted on the site,” Sanwo-Olu said at the scene.

The governor explained that emergency teams are still combing through debris to ensure no one remains trapped.

“Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped,” he said.

A structural assessment of the 22-storey facility made demolition inevitable. The governor noted that some nearby buildings may also be affected to safeguard lives.

“Following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods. Some surrounding buildings must also be removed. While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritize the safety of lives above all else,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagos residents that the government would manage the recovery process responsibly and provide support to affected families.

“My heart is with every family affected. Safety must come first,” he said.

The fire, which broke out around 5pm on Wednesday, December 24, reportedly started on the fourth floor of the building and quickly spread upwards, engulfing several floors. The blaze affected areas largely used for warehousing clothing materials and commercial storage.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the origin of the fire, while the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service assisted in containing the inferno.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which has raised widespread concern over safety and commercial losses in the Balogun area of Lagos Island.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.