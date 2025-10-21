Lagos Government Threatens Revocation of Housing Allocations Over Rule Violations

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Government has issued a strong warning to allottees of government-owned housing estates across the state, stating that failure to comply with established rules and regulations could lead to the revocation of their housing allocations.

Naija247news gathered that the state’s stance is part of a broader effort to protect public infrastructure, ensure sustainable living standards, and enhance the general well-being of residents in state-owned estates.

The warning was delivered during the monthly stakeholders’ forum and public enlightenment session for residents of Lagos State housing estates within the Epe Division, held at the Sir Michael Otedola Housing Estate, Epe.

According to Naija247news, the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stressed the government’s commitment to maintaining the quality and functionality of its housing projects.

Naija247news understands that the government is particularly concerned about the growing disregard for estate regulations, especially the failure of some residents to pay facility maintenance fees and insurance premiums.

“The payment of these fees is non-negotiable. They are essential for maintaining critical services and preserving the infrastructure within the estates,” Toriola stated, emphasizing that continued neglect would no longer be tolerated.

Naija247news reports that the Ministry of Housing is determined to ensure that public housing estates do not fall into disrepair, and that allottees fulfill their obligations as part of a collective responsibility to keep the estates functional and habitable.

Akinderu-Fatai urged residents to take the regulations seriously and engage actively with estate management bodies to resolve any lingering issues amicably. He added that the government would continue its engagement with stakeholders but would not hesitate to apply sanctions where necessary.

Naija247news gathered that the stakeholders’ forum is part of ongoing efforts by the state to sensitize residents about their responsibilities and to encourage community cooperation in managing the estates efficiently.

