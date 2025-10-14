Lagos Government Denies Involvement in FESTAC Demolitions, Distances Self from Exercise

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Government has formally denied any involvement in the recent demolition of structures in FESTAC Town, amid widespread public speculation and outcry over the exercise.

Naija247news gathered that the clarification was issued through a public statement on October 14, 2025, by Mukaila Sanusi, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to Naija247news, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, made the position of the government clear during a media briefing at Alausa, Ikeja. He emphasised that the state government had no role in the demolition activities recently carried out in the area.

Naija247news understands that FESTAC Town is a federal estate managed by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and recent demolitions in the area had prompted assumptions that the state government ordered or supervised the exercise.

Olumide, however, reiterated that Lagos State follows a transparent and accountable procedure for any authorised demolition within its jurisdiction. This process, Naija247news reports, includes the issuance of statutory notices, stakeholder engagement, and a legal framework guiding the removal of illegal or non-compliant structures.

“The Lagos State Government has denied any involvement in the recent demolition of structures in FESTAC Town,” the statement read. “Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, explained that contrary to speculation, the State Government had no role in the demolitions carried out in the area.”

Naija247news gathered that the Commissioner also stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination, particularly when federal agencies operate within the state’s territory.

He cautioned that any demolition exercise not backed by due process or clearance from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development does not reflect the policy or practices of the Lagos State Government.

Naija247news understands that the incident has reignited debates about overlapping jurisdiction between federal and state authorities and the importance of following legal procedures in urban planning activities.

The Lagos State Government urged residents and stakeholders to seek clarification from official channels to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.