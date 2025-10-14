Lagos Demolitions: No Target on Any Tribe, Says Jandor

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

The recent demolitions in Lagos have sparked controversy, with some accusing the government of targeting specific communities. However, Dr. Olajide Adediran, a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, has come out to clarify that the demolitions are not targeted at any particular tribe.

No Tribe is Being Targeted, Says Jandor

According to Jandor, the demolitions are part of the state’s efforts to clean up and restore order in Lagos. He cited the example of the Ola of Lagos’s house being demolished for being built under a high-tension cable, emphasizing that the government is enforcing the law without bias. Jandor’s assurance comes amid concerns that the demolitions might be targeted at specific communities, particularly the Igbo community.

A Call for Calm

The Igbo community has appreciated Jandor’s efforts to calm tensions, with Dr. Sunday Ude, leader of the Igbo-speaking community, stating that their group is not partisan and will not fight the party in power. The Lagos State Government has also clarified that the demolitions are necessary to restore natural water channels and reduce flooding in the area.

Residents React

Many residents have expressed mixed feelings about the demolitions, with some calling for more humane approaches to address the issue. While some have praised the government for taking steps to restore order, others have raised concerns about the impact on livelihoods and the need for adequate compensation for affected individuals.

The ongoing demolitions in Lagos have raised concerns, but it’s essential to note that the government has a duty to enforce the law and maintain order. Jandor’s assurance that no tribe is being targeted should calm nerves, and it’s hoped that the government will continue to act in the best interest of all Lagos residents.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.