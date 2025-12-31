Lagos CP Declares State a ‘No-Go Zone’ for Criminals After Months of Security Operations

LAGOS, Dec. 31, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has declared Lagos a “no-go zone” for criminal elements, following months of intensified security operations that he says have significantly reduced major crime incidents across the state.

Jimoh made the declaration on Wednesday during a Show of Force patrol, where he briefed journalists on the command’s sustained security activities that kicked off in September. According to him, daily patrols and tactical surveillance have been deployed across major highways, inner communities, residential corridors and strategic public spaces to ensure deterrence and early response to threats.

The police chief noted that Lagos had not recorded any major crime of concern in recent months, crediting the success to proactive deployment and inter-agency collaboration. He added that the exercise was also aimed at boosting the morale of officers as the year ends.

“The Christmas celebrations were peaceful, including festivals that had not been held for several years. Thousands of events across the state were successfully secured by the police,” Jimoh said.

He explained that the command activated statewide visibility policing during the festive season — including strengthened border surveillance along inward and outward Lagos routes, with operations extending into neighbouring Ogun State to secure entry points and prevent cross-border crime.

Marine police formations and special tactical units were also stationed in riverine communities to ensure full coverage, the commissioner added.

Addressing public concerns over arrests at holiday gatherings, Jimoh clarified that enforcement was carried out within legal boundaries, noting that celebrations remained free and uninterrupted as long as activities did not breach the law. He stressed that there was no breakdown of order throughout the season.

Jimoh assured Lagos residents and visitors that the heightened deployment will continue into January and beyond, maintaining security in public areas, transport corridors and residential zones.

The commissioner reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to community-oriented policing, peacekeeping and the protection of lives and property across Lagos State.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.