Lagos Begins 18-Week Maintenance on Mazamaza Bridge Ahead of Planned Rebuild for Blue Line Rail Extension

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

The Lagos State Government has announced an 18-week maintenance programme for the Mazamaza Bridge along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, as preparations intensify for its eventual demolition and reconstruction under the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The maintenance works, scheduled to commence on Monday, January 19, 2026, will run through Thursday, May 28, 2026, covering both Toll and Service Lanes in inbound and outbound directions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the repairs will focus primarily on expansion joints and critical structural elements, stressing that the bridge will not be fully closed at any point during the exercise.

⸻

Traffic to Be Managed Through Diversions

Osiyemi said traffic flow will be maintained through a series of carefully managed diversions across the Toll Lane, BRT Corridor, and Service Lanes, aimed at minimising disruption for commuters along the busy transport corridor.

“The Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan for the maintenance works on the expansion joints and bridge elements of Mazamaza Bridge, both Service Lane and Toll Lane along the Lagos–Badagry Carriageway, inbound and outbound, commencing from Monday, 19 January 2026 to Thursday, 28 May 2026 (18 weeks),” the statement said.

Motorists are expected to experience lane restrictions throughout the duration of the works.

⸻

Phased Repair Schedule

According to the government’s timetable, a preliminary phase between January 24 and January 30 will involve site preparation and traffic assessment.

• Phases 1–4 (January 31 – March 30):

Repairs on Badagry-bound (inbound Badagry) lanes

• Phases 5–8 (March 31 – June 2):

Repairs on Lagos-bound (inbound Lagos) lanes

During the Badagry-bound works, traffic will be diverted to the BRT Corridor while repairs are carried out on the Toll Lane, before switching the diversion to the Toll Lane when work moves to the BRT Corridor. Service Lane repairs will temporarily reduce traffic to a single lane before reopening fully.

A similar diversion pattern will be applied during the Lagos-bound phases.

⸻

Motorists Urged to Cooperate

The government advised road users to observe traffic signage and comply with directives from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure safety and maintain traffic flow throughout the maintenance period.

⸻

Bridge to Be Rebuilt for Rail Infrastructure

The maintenance comes ahead of a full reconstruction of Mazamaza Bridge to accommodate rail operations under the Lagos Blue Line expansion.

In December 2024, the Director of Rail Transport at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Olasunkanmi Okusaga, disclosed that structural assessments had determined the bridge lacked the capacity to support rail infrastructure.

He said the new bridge will be built to international engineering standards, supported by 66 piers, and designed with a minimum lifespan of 75 years.