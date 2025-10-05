Lagos APC leaders in panic mode over mysterious death of five women

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and staff of the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are in panic mode following the mysterious deaths of five women leaders in some councils across the state. The news of the sudden deaths is spreading like wildfire on social media and other local platforms, leaving many to wonder who is next.

A String of Tragedies

The latest victim is Mrs. Adebimpe Akinola, a Council Manager in Coker Aguda LCDA, who died on Monday, September 29, 2025. This brings to five the number of women leaders who have died mysteriously in the past two months. The others are: Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor for Ward C in Ibeju Lekki, who died on August 13, 2025; Zainab Shotayo, Councillor for Ward C in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, who died on August 18, 2025; Princess Oluremi Ajose, Vice Chairman of Badagry West LCDA, who died on September 20, 2025; and Basirat Mayabikan, Councillor for Ward F in Somolu Local Government, who died on September 21, 2025.

Fear and Uncertainty

The deaths have thrown the entire council secretariats into deep mourning, with many staff members and colleagues expressing shock and grief over the loss of their colleagues. The cause of death in each case is still unknown, leaving many to speculate and wonder what could be behind the string of mysterious deaths. The APC has been left to grapple with the situation, with many calling for action to address the crisis.

Investigation Underway

The Lagos State Government and the police are yet to comment on the incidents, but an investigation is reportedly underway to determine the causes of the deaths. As the people of Lagos State mourn the loss of these remarkable women, many are hoping for answers and justice.

In conclusion, the mysterious deaths of these five women leaders in Lagos State have sent shockwaves across the state, leaving many in a state of fear and uncertainty. As the investigation continues, the people of Lagos State can only hope for justice and peace. May the families of the deceased find solace in their time of grief, and may the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.