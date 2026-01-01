Lagos APC Endorses Tinubu’s New Year Address, Pledges Unwavering Support for National Reforms

Lagos, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, pledging full support for ongoing national reforms and asserting that opposition distractions will not derail the government’s agenda.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state APC spokesman, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said Tinubu’s address reflected the true burden of leadership.

“Leadership is not an entertainment contest or a popularity poll, but the courage to take tough decisions in the national interest,” Oladejo said. He added that such difficult choices were avoided for decades by those now criticising the government from the sidelines.

According to the spokesman, the President spoke with confidence, showing a deep understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and the resolve required to confront them.

“The era of economic escapism, fiscal recklessness, and governance by deception is over,” Oladejo said. He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a fundamental reset, stressing that genuine reforms are never painless.

Oladejo highlighted that Nigeria is already recording measurable progress despite what he called orchestrated opposition hysteria:

“Macroeconomic indicators are stabilising, investor confidence is improving, infrastructure investment is rising, and national security is being firmly addressed,” he said, noting that these developments are early dividends of leadership that refuses to sacrifice the future for cheap applause.

He added that President Tinubu would not be stampeded, blackmailed, or distracted by critics who offer no credible alternatives.

“The same voices predicting doom today are the architects of yesterday’s decay,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman described Lagos as Nigeria’s political and economic heartbeat, noting that the state understands the discipline required for reform.

“Lagos has lived reform and knows progress demands patience, sacrifice, and resolve,” he said.

Oladejo concluded by assuring that Lagos APC would continue to defend and advance the President’s New Year direction without apology, urging Nigerians to remain focused on the path to national renewal.

“There will be no retreat. There will be no distraction. Nigeria is moving forward,” he added.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.