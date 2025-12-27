Lagos APC Chairman Says E-Registration Preparations in Full Gear Ahead of January Exercise

LAGOS, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to commence its e-registration exercise in January 2026, while remaining open to new members and defectors, party officials said on Friday.

Speaking at the party secretariat, Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi said the exercise, scheduled to start Jan. 5 and end Jan. 31, will cover all 245 wards in the state and aims to create a comprehensive and credible membership database ahead of the next general elections.

“We want to know the actual number of our members before the next elections. Our party has continued to grow, and we are open to receive more people,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman explained that prospective members will register at their wards using bio-data, including name, age, address, polling unit, National Identification Number (NIN), and Permanent Voter Card (PVC). Those without PVCs can still register but will be treated as temporary members.

Ojelabi also said the party’s ward-to-national congresses would begin in February 2026, culminating in a national convention, while reconciliation committees continue to address grievances from the July 12 local government elections.

Addressing allegations of imposition during party primaries, he stated:

“People cry imposition when it does not favour them. In APC, we operate by rules; we do not impose candidates. The forthcoming e-registration will further clarify genuine party membership.”

On governance oversight, Ojelabi said local government chairmen were performing well and were being monitored through an assessment committee to ensure funds are deployed for development. He added that chairmen were encouraged to reside in their councils to promptly address community challenges.

The chairman also noted that refunds of expression of interest and nomination forms from the last local government elections would begin next week, and called on stakeholders, including the media and opposition parties, to help improve voter turnout in future elections.

Babatunde Akinsola

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.