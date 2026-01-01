Lagos 1-Bedroom Rent Rankings 2025: From Eko Atlantic to Badagry

Average annual rent for 1 bedroom in Lagos (2025)

1. Eko Atlantic City: N20.9m

2. ⁠Banana Island: N10m

3. ⁠Ikoyi: N8m

4. ⁠Victoria Island: N7.5m

5. ⁠Lekki phase I: N4.5m

6. ⁠Lekki phase II: N3.5m

7. ⁠Ikeja: N3.2m

8. ⁠Yaba: N2.2m

9. ⁠Ajah: N2m

10. ⁠Gbagada: N2m

11. ⁠Surulere: N1.5m

12. ⁠Apapa: N1.3m

13. ⁠Ketu: N1.1m

14. ⁠Shomolu: N1.1m

15. ⁠Festac: N1m

16. ⁠Oshodi: N840,000

17. ⁠Alimosho: N802,000

18. ⁠Agege: N755,000

19. ⁠Ajegunle: N750,000

20. ⁠Mushin: N735,000

21. ⁠Ojo: N616,000

22. ⁠Ikorodu: N500,000

23. ⁠Epe: N400,000

24. ⁠Badagry: N358,000

