Lagos 1-Bedroom Rent Rankings 2025: From Eko Atlantic to Badagry

Average annual rent for 1 bedroom in Lagos (2025)

1. Eko Atlantic City: N20.9m
2. ⁠Banana Island: N10m
3. ⁠Ikoyi: N8m
4. ⁠Victoria Island: N7.5m
5. ⁠Lekki phase I: N4.5m
6. ⁠Lekki phase II: N3.5m
7. ⁠Ikeja: N3.2m
8. ⁠Yaba: N2.2m
9. ⁠Ajah: N2m
10. ⁠Gbagada: N2m
11. ⁠Surulere: N1.5m
12. ⁠Apapa: N1.3m
13. ⁠Ketu: N1.1m
14. ⁠Shomolu: N1.1m
15. ⁠Festac: N1m
16. ⁠Oshodi: N840,000
17. ⁠Alimosho: N802,000
18. ⁠Agege: N755,000
19. ⁠Ajegunle: N750,000
20. ⁠Mushin: N735,000
21. ⁠Ojo: N616,000
22. ⁠Ikorodu: N500,000
23. ⁠Epe: N400,000
24. ⁠Badagry: N358,000

<Lagos Residential Market Report 2025>

