Lagos 1-Bedroom Rent Rankings 2025: From Eko Atlantic to Badagry

Average annual rent for 1 bedroom in Lagos (2025)
1. Eko Atlantic City: N20.9m
2. Banana Island: N10m
3. Ikoyi: N8m
4. Victoria Island: N7.5m
5. Lekki phase I: N4.5m
6. Lekki phase II: N3.5m
7. Ikeja: N3.2m
8. Yaba: N2.2m
9. Ajah: N2m
10. Gbagada: N2m
11. Surulere: N1.5m
12. Apapa: N1.3m
13. Ketu: N1.1m
14. Shomolu: N1.1m
15. Festac: N1m
16. Oshodi: N840,000
17. Alimosho: N802,000
18. Agege: N755,000
19. Ajegunle: N750,000
20. Mushin: N735,000
21. Ojo: N616,000
22. Ikorodu: N500,000
23. Epe: N400,000
24. Badagry: N358,000
<Lagos Residential Market Report 2025>
📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com
Editorial Integrity & Standards
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy.
Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com.
© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.
Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.