LAGFERRY Transports 4.4 Million Passengers Since 2020

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) The Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has transported 4.4 million passengers since its establishment in February 2020.

Managing Director, Mr. Abdoulbaq Balogun, announced this during the third edition of LAGFERRY’s “Ignite Lagos” event, tagged ‘Light the Waterways’, on Saturday.

Balogun stated that LAGFERRY operates a fleet of 20 boats, describing the initiative as both a water tourism and transportation platform, designed to welcome Lagos residents and usher them into the new year uniquely.

“Social events are often on land, but this time we are on the waterway, demonstrating its economic and tourism potential to the world,” Balogun said.

He highlighted the abundance of waterways in Lagos, noting that the agency operates under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and is responsible for both water tourism and commuter transport.

Balogun added that Lagos residents’ positive response to water transport has grown steadily. “One-third of Lagos is covered by water, and out of 20 local government areas, 16 are connected to waterways. We transport passengers monthly and yearly across the state, promoting both convenience and productivity,” he said.

He assured that in 2026, LAGFERRY would enhance its services, ensuring sustainability and improved engagement for commuters, operators, regulators, and stakeholders.

“This year, we plan to introduce electric boats, reducing passenger fares significantly, while also boosting tourism activities. During events like Detty December, our operations surpassed usual traffic by tenfold, reflecting the growing embrace of water transport by Lagos residents,” he said.

On safety, Balogun noted that LAGFERRY recorded only one mishap in 2025, marking substantial improvement over previous years. “Lagos waterways remain secure, and our passengers are safe,” he added.