Labour Party Denies Leadership Crisis Amid FCT Area Council Poll Speculations

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) The Labour Party (LP) has rejected claims linking INEC’s statement on the 2026 FCT Area Council elections to an alleged party leadership crisis.

In a statement to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, clarified that the claims stemmed from a statement by former senator, Darlington Nwokocha, whom he described as a suspended party member.

Ifoh alleged that Nwokocha misrepresented INEC’s clarification to advance personal interests. He emphasised that INEC’s decision to withhold access codes for the election was purely due to pending legal cases related to the FCT polls, and not connected to the leadership of the Labour Party.

He further confirmed that there is no vacancy in the party’s national leadership, stressing that Mr Julius Abure remains the duly recognised National Chairman, with his details fully registered with INEC.

Highlighting the party’s ongoing collaboration with INEC, Ifoh cited participation in consultative meetings, monitoring of party congresses, and involvement in preparations for upcoming governorship elections as proof of the cordial relationship.

He urged the public to disregard misleading information, reaffirming that the Labour Party remains intact and operational under Abure’s leadership.