Labour Party Crisis: Senator Usman’s Leadership Not in Dispute, Says Candidates’ Forum

13, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Labour Party Candidates Forum (LPCF) has come out in support of Senator Nenadi Usman’s leadership as the Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), stating that his leadership is not in dispute. The forum cited a Supreme Court judgment that ruled that Barr. Julius Abure’s tenure as National Chairman had expired, paving the way for the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) to fill the vacant position.

Court Judgment Ends Leadership Tussle

The LPCF, led by Chairman Barr. Okeme Adejoh, said the Supreme Court judgment marked the end of the leadership tussle in the party. Adejoh commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for respecting the rule of law and protecting the integrity of internal party democracy. He urged INEC to recognize Usman’s leadership and upload his name as the Interim National Chairman.

Call for Compliance

The forum also called on Abure to stop distracting the party and obey the Supreme Court and Federal High Court judgments that removed him from office. Adejoh emphasized that the tenure of the former chairman and his team had expired, and new leaders had been appointed to lead the party forward. The LPCF urged all aggrieved members to end hostilities and cooperate with the new leadership in rebuilding the party.

Implications for the Party

The recognition of Senator Usman’s leadership by the LPCF is a significant development for the Labour Party. It remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s fortunes in the 2027 general elections. However, with a united front, the party may be able to capitalize on the current political climate and make a strong showing.

Path Forward

As the Labour Party moves forward under Senator Usman’s leadership, it will be crucial for the party to focus on strengthening its structures and rebuilding its grassroots support. The party will also need to address any internal issues that may have contributed to the leadership crisis and work towards creating a more stable and inclusive environment for all members.

With the LPCF’s backing, Senator Usman’s leadership appears to be gaining momentum. As the Labour Party prepares for the 2027 general elections, it is crucial for the party to put aside internal conflicts and work towards a united front. The recognition of Usman’s leadership by the LPCF is a step in the right direction, and INEC’s adherence to the rule of law will be crucial in ensuring a smooth transition.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.