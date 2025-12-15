Labour Party Crisis Deepens as BoT, NEC Sack Nenadi Usman–Led Interim NWC

A fresh leadership crisis has erupted in the Labour Party (LP), further widening cracks within the political camp associated with the party’s 2023 presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, following the dissolution of the Senator Nenadi Usman–led interim National Working Committee (iNWC).

The sack of the interim leadership was carried out by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in conjunction with a quorum of the statutory National Executive Council (NEC), according to a leaked statement dated December 2, 2025, jointly signed by the BoT Chairman, S.O. Ejiofor, and the Secretary, Salisu Mohammed.

In the statement, Ejiofor said the decision followed months of what he described as gross incompetence, persistent failure to organise party congresses, and actions allegedly capable of plunging the party into “irreparable oblivion” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As part of the leadership shake-up, the party announced the reappointment of Prince Tony Akeni as acting National Publicity Secretary and Nwauwa Nnawuihie as acting National Secretary, pending the constitution of a fresh interim National Working Committee in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“The Board of Trustees and statutory National Executive Council quorum of the Labour Party of Nigeria stand by the dissolution of the Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha-led interim National Working Committee of the party as officially communicated to the dissolved committee in the party’s letter of December 3, 2025,” Ejiofor stated.

Roots of the crisis

The BoT traced the origin of the crisis to the September 4, 2024, appointment of the Nenadi-led committee in Umuahia, Abia State, with a 90-day mandate to conduct nationwide ward, state and national congresses in line with a 2018 consent judgment and an INEC-brokered settlement.

According to the party leadership, the committee failed to meet the original deadline and still did not deliver after an additional 90-day extension granted on July 18, 2025, which expired on October 17, 2025.

“Not even a single ward congress was conducted anywhere in the country throughout the extended period,” the statement alleged.

The BoT further accused the dissolved iNWC of presiding over a period of organisational paralysis during which the Labour Party was allegedly excluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating in local government elections, state by-elections and National Assembly by-elections across the country in 2025.

“During the same period under the sleepwalking leadership of the Usman-led committee, the Labour Party was brazenly excluded by INEC from participating in all local council elections, state and National Assembly by-elections throughout Nigeria during the outgoing year 2025,” the statement added.

The leadership said the situation triggered mass defections, weakened party structures nationwide and eroded public confidence in the party’s internal governance.

Nenadi faction rejects dissolution

However, the Nenadi Usman faction swiftly rejected the dissolution, setting the stage for a renewed legal and political battle within the opposition party.

Reacting, Ken Asogwa, media aide to Senator Usman, dismissed the action of the BoT as unconstitutional and legally untenable.

“Dissolved by who? The BoT or the NLC? With all your experience covering political parties, have you seen where a Board of Trustees dissolved a constituted National Working Committee of a political party before?” Asogwa asked.

He insisted that only the National Executive Council (NEC) and a National Convention have the constitutional powers to dissolve a party’s National Working Committee.

“The only two organs of a political party, including the Labour Party, that have the capacity to dissolve a National Working Committee are the NEC and the National Convention,” he said.

Asogwa also questioned the legitimacy of the letters announcing and retracting the dissolution, pointing to what he described as contradictory communications allegedly issued by the BoT.

“That is assuming without conceding that it’s coming from the BoT because there are two contradictory letters here,” he added.

He maintained that the Supreme Court had already resolved leadership disputes within the party.

“The people we have problems with are Julius Abure and his camp, and the Supreme Court has finally resolved that matter in our favour,” Asogwa said, insisting that Nenadi Usman remains the authentic national chairman of the party by virtue of NEC appointment and the apex court’s ruling.

Abure camp dismisses faction claims

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, dismissed claims of factionalisation and questioned the legitimacy of the BoT involved in the dissolution.

“My initial response is that you can’t place something on nothing. But in truth, we don’t have any faction,” Ifoh said.

He argued that the BoT cited in the controversy had not been properly constituted by the party and accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of interfering in the party’s internal affairs.

“What you see playing out is the BoT that belongs to the Nigeria Labour Congress. The NLC has become a government organisation that now appoints a BoT for a political party,” he alleged.

Responding to accusations that loyalists of former National Chairman Julius Abure were fuelling the crisis, Ifoh dismissed the claims.

“How do we infiltrate them? Do we have the money that they have? The Labour Party is intact. We have only one leader,” he said.

He described the Nenadi-led group as a distraction and ridiculed the unfolding crisis as self-inflicted.

“These guys are just amusing themselves and bastardising what democracy stands for,” Ifoh said.

Outlook

The latest development adds another layer of uncertainty to the Labour Party’s future less than two years to the 2027 general elections, raising questions about the party’s cohesion, leadership legitimacy and electoral preparedness amid ongoing internal disputes.

