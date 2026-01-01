Kwara Monarch, Son Abducted by Gunmen; Queen Injured During Palace Attack

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have abducted the monarch of Aafin Community, Oba S.Y. Olaonipekun, alongside one of his sons, Olaolu, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, in the Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun Local Government Area, Kwara State.

The attack reportedly occurred around 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 31, 2026, plunging residents into fear as insecurity continues to tighten its grip on communities in Kwara South.

Naija247news gathered that the assailants stormed the palace in Aafin Ile-Ere, firing sporadically and forcing their way in after breaking down doors. During the attack, the Olori (Queen consort), Felicia Olaonipekun, was shot in the arm but managed to escape being taken away. She was later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

An anonymous palace eyewitness described the chaotic moments leading up to the abduction:

“I noticed some strange movements outside around 8:00 pm and immediately alerted those inside. We began locking doors and switching off lights, but once they realised this, they started shooting. They gained entrance and demanded to see the Kabiyesi. They also asked for his wife, but she had already been hit by a bullet. Kabiyesi came out and they took him. They later discovered Olaolu in hiding and seized him as well.”

At least 10 family members and visitors were reportedly inside the palace for the holiday season when the gunmen struck. The local vigilante unit, with only two members on night duty, was unable to confront the heavily armed attackers.

The incident echoes a recent abduction in Ifelodun LGA, when the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, was kidnapped on his farm but released 25 days later after a substantial ransom was paid by community members.

Confirming Oba Olaonipekun’s release, the community spokesperson, Ayinla Lawal, said the monarch returned on Tuesday night following a hefty ransom paid in two instalments.

“I’m happy to inform you that our monarch has been released. Our elders and community members have requested that the ransom amount not be disclosed, but it was substantial. The local and state governments did not assist us throughout the ordeal; the community raised the funds entirely,” Lawal said.

He added that the bandits initially refused to release the monarch after an earlier payment of N10 million and later demanded an additional N15 million, which the community struggled to raise.

“Above all, we thank Almighty God that he came back alive, and we also thank the media and members of the community for their support,” Lawal said.

