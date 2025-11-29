Kwara Monarch Abducted as Terrorists Launch Fresh Attacks Across Ifelodun and Ekiti Axis

ILORIN, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) –Terrorists have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, Oba Bayagan of Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, intensifying concerns over the rapidly escalating insecurity targeting rural communities across the state.

Local sources told Naija247news that the monarch was kidnapped on Saturday, although details surrounding the attack remain unclear as of the time of filing this report. Residents described the incident as sudden and destabilising, leaving the community in fear and confusion.

Kwara State has witnessed a disturbing surge in violent attacks in recent months, with communities in the Ifelodun, Ekiti, and Patigi axes experiencing repeated raids, abductions and sporadic killings.

Just two weeks earlier, terrorists invaded a church in Eruku, Ekiti LGA, abducting worshippers during a service. Security operatives later rescued the victims after an intensive operation.

Days after that incident, another armed group stormed Isapa community, also in the Ekiti corridor, kidnapping at least 11 residents, including women and youths. The attacks have left villages on edge as security agencies struggle to curb the growing wave of rural banditry.

The abduction of Oba Bayagan has now heightened tension across Ifelodun and neighbouring LGAs, with community leaders calling for urgent government intervention to prevent further incursions.

Naija247news earlier reported that two residents of Manba Village in Patigi LGA were abducted late Friday night after terrorists stormed the area through the Rogun axis. A community source said the gunmen arrived around 11 p.m., firing sporadically as residents fled for cover.

“The gunmen came through Rogun and headed straight into Manba. They operated freely and took two people away,” the source told Naija247news, adding that fear has gripped surrounding settlements.

Security agencies in Kwara State have yet to issue an official statement on the latest incidents.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.