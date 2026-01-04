Kwara Launches Radio-Based Learning Programme to Expand Access as Schools Reopen

The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has introduced a radio-based learning initiative aimed at expanding access to education beyond the traditional classroom setting, particularly for learners who may face barriers to physical school attendance.

Naija247News gathered that the initiative was announced in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin by the ministry’s Press Secretary, Mr Peter Amogbonjaye. According to the statement, the programme is scheduled to commence on January 5 and reflects the state government’s commitment to innovative approaches to learning.

Naija247News understands that the radio-based learning programme is being implemented with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigeria Learning Passport, both of which have been involved in promoting inclusive and technology-driven education across Nigeria.

According to Naija247News, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, explained that the programme would initially be broadcast on 99.1 Midland FM to reach learners across the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the educational broadcasts will air at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. He added that plans are underway to include additional radio stations to further widen access and ensure that more learners benefit from the initiative.

Naija247News reports that the ministry described the programme as a strategic response to learning gaps, especially in underserved communities where access to digital devices or stable internet remains limited.

In addition to the launch of the radio learning initiative, the ministry also announced the reopening of schools across the state. According to Naija247News, the commissioner directed that schools resume on Monday, January 5, with the exception of areas currently under special security measures.

“We welcome our children and teachers back to school across the state,” the commissioner said. “Learning activities are to resume immediately in all areas except those earlier identified to be under special security surveillance.”

Naija247News understands that the phased approach to school resumption is intended to ensure the safety of pupils, students and teachers amid ongoing security operations in parts of the state.

According to Naija247News, the commissioner assured parents and guardians that the government is working closely with security agencies to stabilise affected areas, adding that normal school activities would resume in those locations as soon as it is deemed safe.

The ministry noted that the combination of physical classroom learning and radio-based instruction is designed to prevent learning disruption and keep children engaged academically, even where temporary security challenges exist.

Education stakeholders have described the initiative as a timely intervention that could help bridge learning gaps, particularly for children in rural areas and those unable to attend school regularly.

Naija247News reports that the Kwara State Government has in recent years prioritised education reform as part of its broader human capital development agenda, focusing on access, quality and innovation.

With the introduction of the radio-based learning programme and the resumption of schools, the government says it remains committed to ensuring that every child in Kwara State continues to learn in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.