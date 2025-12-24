Kwara Government Revitalises 83 Primary Healthcare Centres in Landmark Health Reform Drive

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has unveiled 83 newly upgraded Primary Health Care (PHC) centres across the state, marking a major milestone in the administration’s renewed commitment to improving grassroots access to quality healthcare. The symbolic inauguration took place at the Oloje Primary Healthcare Centre in Ilorin, where the governor reaffirmed that the upgraded facilities would reshape healthcare delivery for women, children, the elderly, and rural dwellers.

Naija247News gathered that the revitalisation project was jointly funded by the Kwara State Government, the World Bank-supported IMPACT Project, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, and the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund, which the state has repeatedly won for outstanding performance. The ceremony was coordinated by the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Nusirat Elelu.

Speaking at the event, the governor stated that the intervention represents a decisive step toward rebuilding a previously neglected primary healthcare system. “We are writing a new chapter in the health history of our state,” he said, stressing that the facilities would reduce infant and maternal mortality, improve immunisation coverage, and bring essential medical services closer to local communities. Naija247News understands that the upgraded centres will provide antenatal care, safe delivery services, routine immunisation, treatment of common illnesses, and support for chronic disease management.

According to Naija247News, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muyi Aina, praised the state for leveraging the IMPACT Project to deliver tangible benefits to citizens. He noted that Kwara remains one of the top-performing states nationwide in PHC reforms. Communities were urged to protect the facilities against vandalism and support sustainability efforts.

Naija247News gathered that Prof. Elelu also highlighted significant improvements, revealing that outpatient visits to PHCs have risen above 722,000 annually, while recorded deliveries have increased from just over 8,000 in 2020 to more than 30,000 today. She added that millions of children have benefited from Vitamin A supplementation and thousands of pregnant women now have access to essential haematinics.

Community leaders expressed appreciation, describing the intervention as life-saving and transformational. Naija247News reports that the initiative aligns with the administration’s wider social development agenda, including recent welfare approvals for teachers and civil servants.

Naija247News understands that the revitalisation programme is being positioned as a legacy project designed to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, reduce preventable deaths, and ensure that no resident is denied basic medical care due to distance or poor facility standards. The development places Kwara among leading states prioritising universal health coverage and sustainable community healthcare delivery.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.