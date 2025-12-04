Kwara Expands Security Strategy — Recruits 2,600 Forest Guards to Counter Bandits, Kidnappers

The government of Kwara State has stepped up efforts to tackle rising banditry and kidnapping across its forested belt by recruiting 2,600 new forest guards, in what authorities describe as a critical move to safeguard lives and property.

Naija247News gathered that the recruits are undergoing intensive training in Ilorin, the state capital, preparing them for joint field operations with military and police units. State officials say this initiative aims to strengthen surveillance, block forest hideouts used by criminals, and prevent violence in vulnerable communities.

According to government spokesman Olayinka Fafoluyi, the training is part of a broader security reinforcement plan following a recent surge in abductions, killings, and attacks in local government areas such as Edu and Ifelodun. Fafoluyi noted that over 700 forest guards have already completed training and been deployed, with the remaining new recruits expected to join operations soon.

Naija247News understands that the recruits have been trained in basic military tactics and forest‑terrain operation skills, designed to allow them to patrol dense woodland areas where traditional security forces have limited reach. The idea is for forest guards to complement ongoing military offensives, thereby preventing reclaimed forests from once again becoming safe havens for criminals.

The recruitment follows a spate of violent incidents across Kwara, including attacks on worshippers in churches and kidnappings in rural communities, which have heightened public fear and pressured the state government to boost security.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited the training grounds, said the move reflects the administration’s commitment to restoring calm and ensuring that rural and forest‑adjacent populations feel safe. He urged the newly recruited guards to uphold integrity, stay vigilant, and work in full coordination with security agencies.

Naija247News reports that the proactive strategy, combining military clearance operations with sustained forest patrols, is designed to disrupt criminal networks and deny bandits the opportunity to regroup. By focusing on intelligence‑led surveillance and terrain‑specific readiness, Kwara hopes to prevent further kidnapping, rustling, and terror activities.

Civil‑society groups and community leaders have welcomed the recruitment, describing it as a positive step toward addressing long‑standing security gaps in heavily forested corridor areas. However, they also cautioned that success will depend on adequate equipment, ongoing training, and transparent oversight to avoid abuses.

As the recruits continue training and begin deployment, all eyes will be on whether this sensory hybrid security approach will bring lasting peace to Kwara’s rural areas, and serve as a possible model for other states grappling with forest‑based insurgency and banditry.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.