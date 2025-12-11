Kwara Assembly Moves to Ban Fireworks and ‘Knockouts’ Amid Rising Public Safety Concerns

The Kwara State House of Assembly has taken a decisive step toward curbing risky public behaviour by urging the state government to ban the sale and use of fireworks and “knockouts”, small explosive devices often linked with injuries and accidents. The appeal follows growing complaints from residents and safety advocates about the dangers these items pose, particularly to children and young people.

Naija247News gathered that the resolution was advanced during plenary by lawmakers who expressed alarm over the increasing number of incidents attributed to fireworks and knockouts across the state. Speakers noted that such devices have become common features at celebrations, social gatherings and festive events, with dangerous consequences ranging from burns and hearing loss to permanent disfigurement and, in extreme cases, fatalities.

Naija247News understands that the motion, sponsored by a cross-section of legislators, emphasised the need for proactive legislative action to protect citizens, especially minors, from preventable harm. Lawmakers cited recent episodes in various communities where reckless use of fireworks resulted in emergency room admissions and heightened anxiety among parents. They argued that proactive regulation could save lives and reduce pressure on health facilities.

During debates, legislators acknowledged the cultural significance of celebrations where fireworks traditionally feature, but stressed that public safety must take precedence. One lawmaker remarked that while festivities are important to community life, they should never come at the expense of human life or well-being. The assembly was united in its call for a comprehensive policy that would include strict penalties for sales and possession, as well as public education campaigns to drive awareness of the hazards.

Naija247News reports that the House urged the state’s Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Health, and the law-making institution’s legal department to collaborate on drafting appropriate legislation. The proposed law, lawmakers said, would also encompass stringent enforcement mechanisms to deter illegal imports and curb unregulated markets where fireworks and knockouts are often sold without oversight.

Naija247News gathered that some community leaders and civil society organisations have already voiced support for the initiative, acknowledging its potential to enhance safety culture and protect vulnerable groups. Youth organisations in particular welcomed the move, noting that young people are disproportionately affected by injuries linked to explosive novelties and firecrackers.

Meanwhile, Naija247News understands that the Kwara State Government is expected to review the Assembly’s recommendations and may soon issue a formal response outlining next steps, including possible public consultations. Observers say that if adopted, Kwara could become a pioneer among states in regulating hazardous celebratory devices through legislative action.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.