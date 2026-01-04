Kwankwaso Sets 2027 Terms, Says Only Presidential or VP Ticket Will Prompt Party Defection

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared that he will only consider defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to another political platform if he is guaranteed either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija247News gathered that Mr Kwankwaso made the declaration on Saturday while addressing a delegation of NNPP supporters who paid him a solidarity visit at his residence in Kano. Speaking on ongoing political realignments, the influential northern politician revealed that talks were already underway between his camp and key opposition blocs exploring the formation of a grand coalition before the next polls.

He explained that his participation in any coalition would be strictly conditional, hinging on his emergence as either the flag bearer or running mate. “I have made it categorically clear that I will only join a coalition that considers me as either the presidential or vice-presidential candidate,” he was quoted as saying. Naija247News understands that Kwankwaso also questioned the value of vague political promises, stressing that he was only prepared to commit to negotiations backed by concrete offers.

The former Defence Minister further disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached him with an invitation to rejoin the party. However, he reportedly declined the overture after what he described as the absence of meaningful guarantees for him and his teeming supporters. Naija247News gathered that Kwankwaso emphasised that any defection would only occur with the clear backing of his nationwide political base.

Political analysts say his statement signals the intensifying contest for influence as Nigeria enters the early stages of pre-election alignment. Kwankwaso, who finished fourth in the 2023 presidential election, has retained a strong grassroots following in parts of the North, alongside influence within the NNPP, which he helped transform into a national platform.

Naija247News reports that the 2027 election cycle is already drawing attention as opposition figures weigh coalition strategies against the incumbent administration. Kwankwaso’s insistence on top-tier consideration is expected to sharpen negotiations among political blocs seeking to consolidate electoral strength.

He urged his supporters to remain steadfast as discussions continue, assuring them that their interests would remain central in any political move. Naija247News understands that the former governor’s declaration may yet reshape alliance talks in the months ahead, as parties jostle for strategic advantage in the build-up to 2027.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.