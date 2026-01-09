Kwankwaso Rift Widens as Kano Governor Yusuf Prepares to Defect from NNPP to APC

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kano, Nigeria – Tensions have intensified between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over the governor’s planned defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), set for January 12, 2026.

The rift stems from Kwankwaso reportedly feeling sidelined and inadequately consulted on key political decisions, while Governor Yusuf is determined to assert his independence, having secured backing from most NNPP lawmakersand local government chairmen.

Yusuf, citing consultation with the electorate and party stakeholders, obtained his APC membership card from his ward in preparation for the formal defection.

Senator Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has warned members who have defected or plan to defect, demanding they compensate the Movement for support and effort invested. Addressing loyalists, he said:

“For someone to abandon his house and go elsewhere, it does not just happen without reason. These people, no doubt, have collected ‘goods’.”

Kwankwaso cautioned supporters against being swayed by short-term gains, noting that defectors often regret their actions and that betrayal leaves lasting consequences:

“The word ‘betrayer’ follows a person; him, his family and even his lineage.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State House of Assembly on Friday officially endorsed Governor Yusuf’s defection, citing unresolved leadership crises within the NNPP and ongoing court cases that could jeopardise his mandate.

House Majority Leader Lawan Hussaini explained that remaining in the NNPP poses significant risks due to “factional disputes and multiple litigations.” He warned that continuing in the party could lead to a repeat of the Zamfara State scenario, where legal disputes resulted in the APC losing governorship and legislative seats.

“The NNPP is currently plagued by factional leadership disputes and multiple litigations, creating uncertainty over the validity of its structure and nominations ahead of future elections. There is an existing court judgment that recognises a particular faction of the NNPP. Therefore, we cannot continue to remain in the party and risk a repeat of the legal disaster that happened in Zamfara State,” Hussaini said.

The unfolding political drama highlights the deepening factional divisions within the NNPP and sets the stage for a heated pre-election period in Kano State.