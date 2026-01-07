Kwankwaso Fires Warning: “I Will Laugh Last” as Governor Yusuf Defects to APC

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Kano politics is sizzling as former Governor and NNPP stalwart, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vowed yesterday that he will “laugh last” amid the brewing defection storm triggered by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Yusuf, who clinched victory on Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) platform, has thrown political shockwaves by deciding to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kwankwaso, however, has rejected the move outright, insisting that any defection must come with the relinquishment of the governorship.

The feud between the two heavyweights has split the NNPP and rattled the Kwankwasiyya Movement—the umbrella body representing NNPP loyalists nationwide. In a viral video, Kwankwaso urged his followers to flood the grassroots, mobilising support across every nook and cranny of Kano State. He reportedly opened a loyalty register and called on members to rally behind the Movement.

“This is the most important thing before you, as some people are defecting,” Kwankwaso declared, addressing support groups from various local government areas still loyal to his leadership. Lamenting the ridicule he has faced amid the defections, Kwankwaso fired back: “Some are mocking me, calling me a dying politician. But they will see the work of the child soon when the time comes. I will laugh last.”

Already, Kwankwaso has welcomed 21 organisations from across the state into the fold, with more expected to join soon. His clarion call to supporters is clear: mobilise, consolidate, and stand firm.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf, defending his defection as a right confirmed through consultations with his electorate and party stakeholders, returned to Kano after a birthday celebration in Abuja to formalise his APC membership. Yusuf is set to meet with APC heavyweights, including immediate past Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, as January 12 is earmarked for the high-profile defection ceremony.

The upcoming event is seen as a strategic masterstroke for the APC—bolstering its hold in Kano while simultaneously stripping the NNPP of its only governorship, potentially weakening its national influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

