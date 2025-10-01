Menu
Politics & Governance

Kwankwasiyya Shaken: Danfulani Jolts Kano Politics with Defection to APC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1st , October 2025

In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through Kano’s political landscape, Alhaji Amadu Danfulani, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Gobirawa Ward, Dala Local Government Area, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This bold step has not only rattled the Kwankwasiyya Movement but also dealt a significant blow to the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State.

A Blow to Kwankwasiyya and NNPP

Danfulani’s defection, which took place at the APC state headquarters in Kano, was a culmination of his growing dissatisfaction with the Kwankwasiyya Movement and its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. He also expressed discontent with the NNPP’s governance in Kano, citing “anti-people policies” as a major reason for his departure. Thousands of his supporters followed suit, further weakening the NNPP’s stronghold in the state. The Gobirawa Ward, being the largest electoral ward in Nigeria, makes this defection a major coup for the APC, especially with the 2027 general election on the horizon.

APC’s Gain

The APC has been actively courting defectors from other parties, and Danfulani’s move is seen as a significant victory. The party’s open-door policy seems to be paying off, as more politicians begin to see the APC as a viable alternative. Even Senator Kwankwaso has been invited to return to the APC, provided he follows the necessary procedures. This development has the potential to reshape Kano’s political dynamics in the lead-up to future elections.

Alhaji Danfulani’s defection to the APC is more than just a political realignment; it signals a potential shift in Kano’s electoral map. As the NNPP grapples with internal dissent and leadership challenges, the APC is likely to capitalize on this momentum. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this defection will translate into substantial gains for the APC in the 2027 elections. One thing is certain, however: Kano politics just got a lot more interesting.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

