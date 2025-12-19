“Kwam1 vs Governor Abiodun: Fuji Star Takes Awujale Stool Dispute to Ogun High Court”

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State – Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1, has taken his claim to the Awujale of Ijebuland stool to the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode, naming Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, and the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, among others, as respondents.

The case, filed as an interlocutory application on Tuesday, seeks an interim injunction to halt any ongoing moves toward installing the next Awujale pending the court’s final decision. The suit, dated December 16, 2025, is listed as Suit No: C3/238/2025 at the Ijebu-Ode Judicial Division.

In the legal documents seen by Naija247news, Kwam1 identifies himself as Otunba Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde Adesanya Marshal, while the respondents include His Excellency, Executive Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Executive Chairman and Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Attorney General of Ogun State, the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, and the Chairman of the Funsengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi.

The application, brought under Order 38 Rules 4 and Order 39 Rule 1 of the High Court of Ogun State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2024 and Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), requests that the court restrain the respondents “from taking any steps in the installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

Further, Kwam1’s legal team asked the court to grant “such further orders as it may deem fit in the circumstances of this case,” emphasizing the need to protect the singer’s claimed interests and prevent interference with the succession process.

According to the court filing, the grounds for the injunction include Sections 36 and 6(6)(c) of the Nigerian Constitution, alongside the assertion that Kwam1 is a legitimate aspirant to the Awujale stool through his lineage in the Fusengbuwa Ruling House. The documents argue that the court must intervene to safeguard Kwam1’s claim until the substantive legal questions are resolved.

This development injects a new legal layer into the Awujale succession dispute, with the High Court now positioned to decide whether the installation of the next monarch should be paused.

Previously, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House had rejected Kwam1’s lineage claim, declaring the linkage form he submitted invalid. In an official communication dated December 11, 2025, and signed by key officers of the ruling house, the family acknowledged receiving Kwam1’s submission but maintained that it did not meet the requirements for consideration.

Kwam1’s move underscores the intensifying contest for the highly coveted traditional stool in Ijebuland, with the courts now set to arbitrate on the legitimacy of his lineage claim versus the position of the ruling house and state authorities.

As the case unfolds, Naija247news will continue to track developments in this high-profile chieftaincy dispute that blends tradition, law, and celebrity influence in Ogun State.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.