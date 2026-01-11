KWAM 1 Alleges Exclusion from Awujale Selection, Writes Ogun Governor

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Ogun, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Popular Fuji musician and Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has written to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, claiming attempts are being made to exclude him from the ongoing selection process for the next Awujale of Ijebuland by the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

In a letter dated January 8, 2026, and signed by his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu, SAN, Ayinde alleged that directives issued by the ruling house contravene the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, aiming to disenfranchise him and other interested members from contesting the throne.

The Awujale selection process has attracted over 60 aspirants. However, the Fusengbuwa ruling family had previously declared that Ayinde is not a member and therefore ineligible to participate. KWAM 1 had earlier sought an interim injunction from the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode, restraining the governor and others from proceeding with the selection. The court dismissed the application, and the suit was later withdrawn.

In the fresh communication to Governor Abiodun, Ayinde referenced a January 6, 2026, letter from the Ijebu-Ode Local Government approving the commencement of the selection process. He said he was surprised when the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, issued directives instructing aspirants to collect nomination forms and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

“The directive providing for screening and nomination by delegates is inconsistent with both the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021,” the letter stated. “In the interest of justice and compliance with due process, we urge timely intervention to address these concerns, ensure the integrity of the process and protect our client’s rights.”

Reacting to the claims, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, described the letter as “arrant nonsense” and dismissed its contents. Yusuf confirmed that the nomination meeting of aspirants is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026.

The Awujale stool has been vacant since July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at age 91 after a 65-year reign. Efforts to obtain a response from the Ogun State Government were unsuccessful, as the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, did not respond to inquiries at the time of filing.