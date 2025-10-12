Kudus Fires Ghana to 2026 World Cup Qualification with 1–0 Win Over Comoros in Accra

Ghana have secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Comoros 1–0 in Accra on Sunday, thanks to a decisive strike from Mohammed Kudus. The victory sees the Black Stars top Group I with 25 points, sealing their fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage.

Backed by a roaring 40,000-strong crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Stars dominated the first half but struggled to break through Comoros’ disciplined defense. Despite controlling possession, their attacking play lacked urgency and creativity, leaving goalkeeper Adel Anzimati-Aboudou largely untested.

However, just two minutes into the second half, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Kudus broke the deadlock. After a goalmouth scramble, Comoros failed to clear their lines, and a low cross found Kudus inside the six-yard box, where he calmly tapped in from close range to send the home fans into celebration.

The win was especially satisfying for Ghana, who had previously suffered two painful defeats to Comoros — first at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and again in the 2024 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ghana finished top of Group I with 25 points from 10 matches, followed by Madagascar on 19 points despite a 4–1 loss to Mali in Bamako.

The qualification marks Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. Their best run came in South Africa in 2010, when they famously reached the quarter-finals before losing to Uruguay in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Sunday’s result also vindicated Ghana Football Association’s decision to retain coach Otto Addo, who faced mounting criticism after a poor 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign in which Ghana failed to win any of their six matches, finishing last behind Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a record 48 teams, with nine automatic slots allocated to Africa. Ghana now joins Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia as confirmed qualifiers, while four remaining automatic berths will be decided on Monday and Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Egypt secured a 1–0 win over Guinea-Bissau in Cairo without star forward Mohamed Salah, courtesy of an early strike from Mohamed Hamdy, to top Group A. Niger also recorded a shock 1–0 win over Zambia in Ndola, finishing second in Group E behind Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Super Eagles arrived safely in Uyo after an emergency landing in Angola due to a cracked aircraft windscreen. Nigeria, currently third in Group C, will host Benin on Tuesday in a must-win match that could see them finish top if South Africa fail to beat Rwanda in Johannesburg.

As the continent’s final qualifiers approach, the stage is set for an intense finish to Africa’s race to the 2026 World Cup.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.