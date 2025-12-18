Kogi sensitises stakeholders on Nigeria’s tax acts implementation

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, Dec. 17, 2025 (NAN) The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has emphasised the need for adequate awareness and public understanding of the nation’s 2025 Tax Acts.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Mr Sule Enehe, made the call at an interactive session with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Enehe explained that the 2025 Tax Act is a consolidation of over a dozen existing federal tax laws, aimed at enabling operational efficiency, boosting the economy, and paving the way for development.

He stressed that the new tax reform was designed to enhance revenue generation, simplify compliance procedures, and address regional disparities in tax administration.

“The reform package includes four principal acts: Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

“It simplified tax obligations and reduced compliance costs, technology-driven processes to improve efficiency and accountability

“It will reduce compliance costs, fairness, and improved public services,” Enehe said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmed Ododo on Internal Revenue, Dr Rahman Ichanyi, described the stakeholders’ forum as a shared commitment toward building a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly tax administration system.

He commended the leadership of KGIRS for demonstrating innovation, professionalism, and proactive engagement in preparing the people for the full implementation of the Act.

Ichanyi urged MDAs and stakeholders to support the implementation of the 2025 Tax Acts, emphasising the need for a robust and sustainable revenue system to drive growth and development in Kogi.

Mr Bamidele Suru, who made presentation on the “Overview of the New Tax Acts 2025”, said it introduces major reforms aimed at widening the tax net, and improving compliance.

Suru added that it would strengthen legal frameworks, and enhance revenue generation for sustainable development.

On his part, Dr Emmanuel Yusuf, who presented a paper on “Understanding Key Provisions in the Tax Laws, said the reforms are expected to promote a stronger fiscal ecosystem where everyone played a responsible role. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)