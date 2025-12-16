Kogi Government Uncovers Large Cache of Arms in Criminal Hideouts

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has announced the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts following a coordinated joint security operation across the state. Naija247news gathered that the operation was carried out after sustained intelligence-led surveillance by multiple security agencies working closely with the state government.

Ododo disclosed the development on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Government House in Lokoja. According to Naija247news, the operation followed a week-long intelligence exercise that culminated in an overnight raid on a major criminal enclave where weapons were reportedly concealed.

The governor described the recovery as a major strategic breakthrough in the ongoing fight against crime and insecurity in the state, noting that although no arrests were made during the raid, the operation significantly weakened criminal networks operating within Kogi.

He listed the recovered items to include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, and 42 magazines. Other items recovered include 520 rounds of GPMG 7.62 ammunition, large quantities of AK-47 ammunition, cartridges for pump-action rifles and Barrett pistols, handcuffs, 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges, and components of submachine guns.

Naija247news understands that Ododo attributed the persistence of criminal activities in the state to its strategic location, noting that Kogi shares boundaries with 10 states and serves as a major transit corridor with multiple entry and exit routes.

“Kogi is fully alert. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy and other security agencies are working relentlessly day and night. We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them,” the governor said.

He urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely, accurate and credible information that could aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention. According to Naija247news, Ododo reassured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The governor revealed that the renewed and aggressive security crackdown was further strengthened following a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who encouraged him to intensify efforts rather than seek praise.

“When I met Mr. President, I expected commendation, but he told me to go back and do more for my people. That statement re-energised me,” Ododo said, adding that the state immediately reviewed its security strategies and acted swiftly on credible intelligence.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his support and commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their cooperation.

Ododo urged residents not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control and encouraging them to go about their lawful activities without fear.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.