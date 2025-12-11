Kogi Church Abduction: Bandits Issue 48-Hour Ultimatum, Demand ₦200m for Pastor, Wife and Six Children

Bandits who abducted 14 worshippers, including a pastor and six children, from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West LGA of Kogi State, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum and slashed their ransom demand to ₦200 million, warning of “dire consequences” if the families fail to comply.

Naija247news gathered that the assailants stormed the church during a service on November 30, 2025, whisking away the presiding pastor, popularly known as Orlando, his wife, six children, and other congregants — the youngest being a three-week-old baby and a four-month-old infant.

Sources confirmed that the gunmen initially demanded ₦500 million but later reviewed their demand downward to ₦200 million, insisting that the new amount must be paid within 48 hours or the victims would face unspecified repercussions.

Families Cry Out as Deadline Nears

More than a week since the abductions, distraught families say the Kogi State Government has remained silent, offering no public statement or clear rescue plan.

A video circulating widely on social media shows four women — including the pastor’s elderly wife — kneeling and crying as they pleaded with Governor Usman Ododo to intervene urgently.

“Please, come to our rescue. The amount the kidnappers are demanding is beyond our means,” the pastor’s wife lamented, noting that her husband is a farmer and cleric while she is a petty trader. The children, all students, remain in captivity in the forest.

Community leaders warned that the situation is becoming increasingly dire as the bandits’ 48-hour deadline draws closer. Relatives say the abductees are reportedly in deteriorating condition, and fear that the kidnappers may carry out their threats if help does not arrive.

The attack adds to a worrying escalation of violent kidnappings across Kogi and other states, especially those targeting religious centres, schools, and rural communities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.