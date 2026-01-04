Kidnappers Demand N100m for Two Brothers Abducted in Auchi, Edo

Auchi, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Kidnappers who abducted two brothers, Ibrahim and Tahir Abu, in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have demanded a ransom, initially set at N200 million and later negotiated down to N100 million.

The father of the victims, Momoh Tahir, told Naija247news that the kidnappers contacted the family on Sunday morning to make their ransom demand. “They have been in touch with us since they were kidnapped. They asked for N200 million but we were able to negotiate N100 million. We are still hoping that further discussion will lead to a reduction of the ransom demanded,” he said.

Both brothers were abducted on Friday while returning from work. One of the victims is a medical doctor.

Edo State Police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed that security operatives have been combing the bush since the incident. “Yes, this unfortunate incident was brought to the attention of the Edo State Police Command on 2nd January, 2026 at about 8:30 pm,” she said.

Ikoedem added, “Upon receipt of a distress call reporting the kidnapping of Abu Ibrahim and Abu Tahir along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Divisional Headquarters, was immediately deployed to the scene and subsequently mobilised operatives in collaboration with vigilantes, Forest Guards, and Community Safety Partnership Volunteers who are well conversant with the forest terrain. Aggressive search and rescue operations within the forest have been ongoing since last night, and the Command assures the family and the general public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.”

The family has appealed for prayers and support, hoping for the safe return of the two brothers.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.