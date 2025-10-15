Kenyan Opposition Leader Raila Odinga Dies at 80 in India

By Naija247news Foreign Desk

October 15, 2025 | Nairobi / Kochi, India

Kenya’s veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga, has died at the age of 80 while undergoing medical treatment in India, according to hospital sources and local authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The Devamatha Hospital in Kochi confirmed that Odinga suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning during a routine walk before being rushed to the facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

“He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead,” said Krishnan M, Additional Superintendent of Police in Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to Indian police, Odinga was accompanied by his sister, daughter, personal doctor, and both Kenyan and Indian security officers at the time of the incident.

Officials from Odinga’s office in Nairobi also confirmed his passing, which quickly sent shockwaves across Kenya and the African continent, where he was regarded as one of the foremost champions of democracy and reform.

Local newspaper Mathrubhumi earlier reported that Odinga had been receiving specialized treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala, before his transfer to Devamatha Hospital.

A Life in Struggle and Service

Born on January 7, 1945, Raila Odinga was the son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first vice president following the country’s independence from Britain in 1963.

Over a political career spanning more than four decades, Odinga became a central figure in Kenya’s transition from one-party rule to multiparty democracy. A trained engineer educated in East Germany, he returned to Kenya and became active in the pro-democracy movement, enduring eight years in prison for his role in opposing the authoritarian regime of President Daniel arap Moi.

Odinga’s activism helped pave the way for Kenya’s multiparty democracy in 1991 and later for the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, which redefined the country’s governance framework.

He first entered parliament in 1992 and went on to contest five presidential elections — in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022 — emerging as a perennial contender but never securing victory.

The Contested Legacy of a Democrat

In 2007, Odinga led the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in an election widely regarded as rigged. The resulting protests triggered Kenya’s worst political violence since independence, leaving more than 1,300 people dead and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The crisis eventually led to a power-sharing government, where Odinga served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 under then-President Mwai Kibaki.

Despite his defeats, Odinga remained a towering figure in Kenyan politics, his rallies drawing massive crowds across the country and his advocacy influencing political reforms and governance debates throughout East Africa.

Even after losing to President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, Odinga continued to play a central role in national dialogue, calling for electoral reforms, anti-corruption measures, and a fairer economic system.

In March 2025, Odinga signed a political pact with President Ruto, allowing his Azimio la Umoja opposition coalition to participate in policy consultations and appoint members to key cabinet committees — a rare moment of unity in Kenya’s polarized politics.

Tributes from Across Africa

Tributes poured in from leaders, politicians, and citizens across Africa and beyond.

Kenya’s former Chief Justice David Maraga described Odinga as “a patriot, a pan-Africanist, a democrat and a leader who made significant contributions to democracy in Kenya and in Africa.”

“Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country. Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security, and development,” Maraga said on X (formerly Twitter).

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended condolences, saying:

“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he rest in peace.”

Other tributes came from the African Union, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and political figures across Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, where Odinga’s influence was deeply respected.

A Leadership Vacuum in Kenya

Odinga’s death leaves a major leadership vacuum in Kenya’s opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, with many of his loyalists yet to identify a clear successor.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Odinga, four children, and several grandchildren.

The Kenyan government is expected to announce official national mourning arrangements and a state funeral program in the coming days.

