Politics & Governance

Kenneth Okonkwo Urges INEC to Declare Bayelsa Governor’s Seat Vacant Over PDP Exit

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the office of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State vacant following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija247news gathered that Governor Diri made the surprise announcement on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting held at the Government House in Yenagoa. He informed members of the state executive council that he was stepping away from the PDP, but he did not disclose his next political destination.

Naija247news understands that the development has sparked legal and constitutional debate across political circles, particularly regarding the implications of such a move on the governor’s tenure and eligibility to remain in office.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kenneth Okonkwo referenced Section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulates that a person is qualified for election to the office of governor only if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.

According to Naija247news, Okonkwo insisted that the moment Diri ceased to be affiliated with any political party, he automatically lost the legal foundation to continue occupying the governorship seat.

“Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has just vacated his seat as the Governor of Bayelsa State by resigning from the PDP and not belonging to any party,” Okonkwo stated.

Naija247news reports that Okonkwo’s statement has added fuel to speculation that Diri may be in talks with another political party, possibly the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of strategic realignments before the next election cycle.

Naija247news understands that under the 1999 Constitution, political party affiliation is a core requirement not just for candidacy but also for the legitimacy of elected office holders.

Legal experts and political analysts are now watching to see how INEC will respond to this political twist, and whether the matter may lead to a constitutional test case in court.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

