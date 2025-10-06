Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diaspora Politics

Kemi Badenoch Faces Party Revolt as Poll Shows Half of Tory Members Reject Her Leadership Ahead of Next Election

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Naija247news – London (October 6, 2025):

The Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, is confronting a deepening leadership crisis as a YouGov poll of party members reveals that exactly half of the Tory grassroots do not want her to lead them into the next general election.

The exclusive survey, released just before the Conservative Party’s annual conference, underscores widening fractures within the ruling party. While 46% of respondents said they still support Badenoch as leader when Britain next goes to the polls, 50% now oppose her continuing in that role — a stark warning for a leader whose authority is increasingly under siege.

The poll also suggests that doubts over her political survival are growing. Nearly 49% of members believe she will be replaced before the next election, compared to 47% who think she will hold on.

Jenrick Emerges as Grassroots Favourite

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, former leadership contender Robert Jenrick has surged ahead as the members’ preferred choice to replace Badenoch, securing 46% of the vote in the latest YouGov poll.

Badenoch trailed behind with 39%, while other high-profile figures such as Boris Johnson, James Cleverly, and Priti Patel lagged even further.

The findings mark a remarkable comeback for Jenrick, who was defeated by Badenoch just a year ago. His renewed popularity among the Tory grassroots suggests a growing perception that he could offer stronger leadership and reconnect the party with disillusioned voters ahead of an expected Labour landslide.

Party Split Over Reform UK Alliance

Beyond leadership woes, the poll exposes a profound ideological rift between Badenoch and her party’s base over how to respond to the rise of Reform UK, the right-wing populist party led by Nigel Farage.

Despite Badenoch’s insistence that the Conservatives will not enter an electoral pact with Reform, a clear 64% of Tory members now support a pact to prevent the two parties from competing in marginal constituencies.

Only 31% oppose such cooperation.

Even more striking, nearly half of the party’s grassroots (46%) say they would back a full merger with Reform UK — an extraordinary shift that underscores the growing anxiety among Conservatives over the prospect of a Labour government under Keir Starmer.

Right-Wing Unity vs. Badenoch’s Strategy

The appetite for right-wing unity is overwhelming.

According to the survey, 73% of members say they would support a coalition with Reform UK in the event of a hung parliament, while an overwhelming 93% reject any form of partnership with Labour.

Political analysts suggest that Badenoch’s refusal to engage with Farage’s movement risks alienating a large portion of her own membership — a gamble that could deepen the party’s internal revolt.

“The poll shows a clear ideological realignment taking shape on the right,” one Westminster source told Naija247news. “Many Tory members no longer see Badenoch as the figure who can unite the base or keep Reform UK at bay.”

A Leadership on the Brink

With the Conservative Party’s conference set to begin this week, Badenoch faces a pivotal test of her leadership.

She must reassure her party that she can reverse its dismal polling numbers, calm internal dissent, and offer a credible path to retaining power — even as her authority weakens from within.

For now, the message from the Tory grassroots is unmistakable:

Badenoch’s leadership may not survive the storm — and Robert Jenrick’s star is rapidly rising.

 

 

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Lawyer asks court to stop Jonathan from contesting 2027 presidential election
Next article
Taliban Rejects President Trump’s Push to ‘Take Back’ Bagram Air Base, Insists Afghanistan Will Never Be Occupied Again
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Greta Thunberg, 160 Activists Deported by Israel Land in Athens After Gaza Aid Flotilla Standoff

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Athens (October 6, 2025): Swedish climate campaigner Greta...

“If You’re Truly Serious About Business, Africa Is the Next Frontier” — Oluwabankole Falade at UN Tech & AI Forum

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – New York (October 6, 2025): At the United...

Fire Engulfs Rivers State Secretariat Podium Block, Panic as Workers Evacuate in Port Harcourt

Naija247news Naija247news -
Panic gripped Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 6, as...

“Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize,” say Gaza hostage families in emotional appeal to Norway Committee

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Jerusalem / Cairo (October 6, 2025): Families of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Greta Thunberg, 160 Activists Deported by Israel Land in Athens After Gaza Aid Flotilla Standoff

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – Athens (October 6, 2025): Swedish climate campaigner Greta...

“If You’re Truly Serious About Business, Africa Is the Next Frontier” — Oluwabankole Falade at UN Tech & AI Forum

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Naija247news – New York (October 6, 2025): At the United...

Fire Engulfs Rivers State Secretariat Podium Block, Panic as Workers Evacuate in Port Harcourt

Top Stories 0
Panic gripped Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 6, as...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria