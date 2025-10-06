Kemi Badenoch Faces Party Revolt as Poll Shows Half of Tory Members Reject Her Leadership Ahead of Next Election

Naija247news – London (October 6, 2025):

The Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, is confronting a deepening leadership crisis as a YouGov poll of party members reveals that exactly half of the Tory grassroots do not want her to lead them into the next general election.

The exclusive survey, released just before the Conservative Party’s annual conference, underscores widening fractures within the ruling party. While 46% of respondents said they still support Badenoch as leader when Britain next goes to the polls, 50% now oppose her continuing in that role — a stark warning for a leader whose authority is increasingly under siege.

The poll also suggests that doubts over her political survival are growing. Nearly 49% of members believe she will be replaced before the next election, compared to 47% who think she will hold on.

Jenrick Emerges as Grassroots Favourite

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, former leadership contender Robert Jenrick has surged ahead as the members’ preferred choice to replace Badenoch, securing 46% of the vote in the latest YouGov poll.

Badenoch trailed behind with 39%, while other high-profile figures such as Boris Johnson, James Cleverly, and Priti Patel lagged even further.

The findings mark a remarkable comeback for Jenrick, who was defeated by Badenoch just a year ago. His renewed popularity among the Tory grassroots suggests a growing perception that he could offer stronger leadership and reconnect the party with disillusioned voters ahead of an expected Labour landslide.

Party Split Over Reform UK Alliance

Beyond leadership woes, the poll exposes a profound ideological rift between Badenoch and her party’s base over how to respond to the rise of Reform UK, the right-wing populist party led by Nigel Farage.

Despite Badenoch’s insistence that the Conservatives will not enter an electoral pact with Reform, a clear 64% of Tory members now support a pact to prevent the two parties from competing in marginal constituencies.

Only 31% oppose such cooperation.

Even more striking, nearly half of the party’s grassroots (46%) say they would back a full merger with Reform UK — an extraordinary shift that underscores the growing anxiety among Conservatives over the prospect of a Labour government under Keir Starmer.

Right-Wing Unity vs. Badenoch’s Strategy

The appetite for right-wing unity is overwhelming.

According to the survey, 73% of members say they would support a coalition with Reform UK in the event of a hung parliament, while an overwhelming 93% reject any form of partnership with Labour.

Political analysts suggest that Badenoch’s refusal to engage with Farage’s movement risks alienating a large portion of her own membership — a gamble that could deepen the party’s internal revolt.

“The poll shows a clear ideological realignment taking shape on the right,” one Westminster source told Naija247news. “Many Tory members no longer see Badenoch as the figure who can unite the base or keep Reform UK at bay.”

A Leadership on the Brink

With the Conservative Party’s conference set to begin this week, Badenoch faces a pivotal test of her leadership.

She must reassure her party that she can reverse its dismal polling numbers, calm internal dissent, and offer a credible path to retaining power — even as her authority weakens from within.

For now, the message from the Tory grassroots is unmistakable:

Badenoch’s leadership may not survive the storm — and Robert Jenrick’s star is rapidly rising.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.