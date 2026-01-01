Kemi Adeosun Breaks Silence, Says ‘Powerful Enemies’ Used NYSC Saga to Push Her Out of Buhari’s Cabinet

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has opened up on the circumstances surrounding her resignation from office in 2018, alleging that powerful enemies within the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari used the controversy over her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as a tool to force her out of government.

Adeosun made the revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Inside Sources, which is scheduled to be aired on Friday. An excerpt of the interview was aired on Thursday as part of the station’s news bulletin, sparking renewed public interest in one of the most high-profile resignations of the Buhari era.

According to Naija247news, the former finance minister stated that the NYSC certificate controversy did not emerge in isolation, but was deliberately exploited by influential individuals who were opposed to her continued stay in office. She described the episode as an “opportunity” seized by her enemies to orchestrate her exit from the Federal Executive Council.

Naija247news gathered that Adeosun maintained she had been effectively carrying out her duties before the allegations surfaced, adding that internal power struggles and resistance to reforms played a significant role in the events that led to her resignation. She suggested that certain interests within the administration were uncomfortable with her policy direction and influence.

In 2018, Adeosun resigned her position as minister of finance following widespread allegations that she submitted a forged NYSC exemption certificate as part of her credentials. The development generated intense public debate and criticism, eventually culminating in her decision to step aside from office.

Naija247news understands that during the interview, Adeosun reflected on the personal and professional toll of the controversy, noting that the narrative around her exit did not fully capture the political dynamics at play within the government at the time. She emphasized that the issue went beyond documentation and pointed to deeper rivalries within the administration.

According to Naija247news, the former minister explained that while the NYSC saga became the public justification for her resignation, internal opposition and hostility from powerful figures created an environment that made her position untenable. She described her experience as a painful chapter in her public service journey.

Adeosun served as Nigeria’s finance minister from 2015 until her resignation in 2018, overseeing key economic policies during a challenging period marked by recession and fiscal reforms. Her exit was one of the earliest major cabinet shake-ups under the Buhari administration.

Naija247news reports that her latest comments have reignited discussions about internal politics within past administrations and the role power struggles play in shaping political outcomes. The interview is expected to provide further insight into her time in office and the circumstances that led to her departure.

The former minister’s remarks add a new dimension to the long-standing NYSC certificate controversy, framing it not only as an administrative issue but also as a reflection of the intense political undercurrents that often define governance at the highest levels in Nigeria.

