Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Kebbi State Slams Brakes on NECO Ranking Claims

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Kebbi State Government has rubbished reports claiming the state ranked last in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) performance rating. According to the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr. Halima M. Bande, the claims are false and misleading.

The Real Story Behind Kebbi’s NECO Absence

Dr. Bande explained that Kebbi State public schools have not participated in NECO examinations since 2022, opting instead for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as their preferred examining body. She stated that only a handful of private schools in the state still register their students for NECO, and their limited results cannot be used to fairly measure the overall performance of the state’s education sector.

Focus on WAEC

The commissioner emphasized that the state’s focus on WAEC has yielded positive results, with many students achieving excellent grades. She attributed the state’s preference for WAEC to the government’s commitment to providing quality education and ensuring students are well-prepared for their exams.

Governor’s Commitment to Education

Dr. Bande also highlighted Governor Nasir Idris’s commitment to repositioning Kebbi State’s education sector. She noted that the governor’s administration has made significant progress in improving the state’s education system, with visible, measurable, and impactful results.

The Kebbi State Government’s denial of the NECO ranking claims highlights the need for accuracy and fairness in reporting educational statistics. As the state continues to focus on WAEC, it is clear that the government is committed to providing quality education and achieving excellence in its schools.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Northerners Have No Reason To Vote For Him Again’ – Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf Accuses Tinubu Of Political Suicide.
Next article
SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Northerners Have No Reason To Vote For Him Again’ – Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf Accuses Tinubu Of Political Suicide.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that former Executive Secretary of the National...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Sports 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Arts & Entertainment 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Politics & Governance 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria