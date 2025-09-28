Kebbi State Slams Brakes on NECO Ranking Claims

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Kebbi State Government has rubbished reports claiming the state ranked last in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) performance rating. According to the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr. Halima M. Bande, the claims are false and misleading.

The Real Story Behind Kebbi’s NECO Absence

Dr. Bande explained that Kebbi State public schools have not participated in NECO examinations since 2022, opting instead for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as their preferred examining body. She stated that only a handful of private schools in the state still register their students for NECO, and their limited results cannot be used to fairly measure the overall performance of the state’s education sector.

Focus on WAEC

The commissioner emphasized that the state’s focus on WAEC has yielded positive results, with many students achieving excellent grades. She attributed the state’s preference for WAEC to the government’s commitment to providing quality education and ensuring students are well-prepared for their exams.

Governor’s Commitment to Education

Dr. Bande also highlighted Governor Nasir Idris’s commitment to repositioning Kebbi State’s education sector. She noted that the governor’s administration has made significant progress in improving the state’s education system, with visible, measurable, and impactful results.

The Kebbi State Government’s denial of the NECO ranking claims highlights the need for accuracy and fairness in reporting educational statistics. As the state continues to focus on WAEC, it is clear that the government is committed to providing quality education and achieving excellence in its schools.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.