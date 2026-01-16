Kebbi Police Nab Husband Over Alleged Fatal Assault on Wife in Augie Community

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, identified as Suleman Mamuda, over the alleged killing of his wife, 25-year-old Umaima Maidawa, in Bayawa Village, Augie Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 6:30 a.m., sending shockwaves through the quiet rural community. Naija247News gathered that the suspect allegedly assaulted his wife with a wooden handle of a hoe during a domestic altercation, an act which reportedly led to her death on the spot.

Confirming the arrest in a statement issued on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed that the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident, apparently in an attempt to evade arrest. However, following swift police action and cooperation from members of the community, Mamuda was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Naija247News understands that residents of Bayawa Village alerted security operatives after discovering the victim’s lifeless body, prompting an immediate investigation by the police. Credible intelligence from community members reportedly played a crucial role in locating the suspect, highlighting the importance of public collaboration in crime prevention and detection.

SP Usman stated that the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, Mr Umar Mohammed-Hadejia, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and discreet investigation. He added that the move is aimed at ensuring diligent prosecution and justice for the deceased.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the SCID for proper investigation and prosecution,” Usman said, assuring the public that the command would not tolerate acts of domestic violence or any form of criminality.

Naija247News reports that the killing has renewed conversations around domestic violence in rural communities, where many incidents often go unreported due to fear, stigma, or cultural pressures. Although details surrounding the circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear, police authorities have reiterated their commitment to uncovering the full facts of the case.

The police spokesperson further urged residents of the state to promptly report suspicious activities, domestic disputes, and violent incidents to the nearest police station. According to him, timely reporting can help security agencies intervene before situations escalate into fatal outcomes.

Naija247News gathered that the Kebbi State Police Command also appealed to the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies with useful information, stressing that collective vigilance remains key to maintaining peace, security, and the protection of lives across the state.