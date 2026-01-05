Kebbi, Kwara Reopen Schools as Authorities Tackle Rising Banditry Fears

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

A cautious sense of relief is returning to parts of Kebbi and Kwara states as the two governments confirmed the reopening of several schools previously shut down due to persistent bandit attacks and kidnappings. The development marks the first major step toward restoring academic activities after months of security-induced disruptions.

Naija247News gathered that in Kebbi State, the announcement came from the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halimatu Bande, who revealed that only schools located in major towns and urban centres have been cleared to resume learning activities from Monday, January 5, 2026. She explained that rural schools will remain closed until the security situation further improves.

The state government had ordered widespread closures following the abduction of 25 schoolgirls and the killing of a security guard during an attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area in November 2025. Naija247News understands that the phased reopening is intended to ensure that students and teachers return to school under safer and more controlled conditions.

Bande urged parents and guardians to ensure their children resume classes promptly while assuring the public of continued collaboration with security agencies. She also commended Governor Nasir Idris for what she described as steadfast support for safe and inclusive education.

Similarly, Naija247News reports that the Kwara State Government has also directed schools to resume full academic activities, except in communities still classified as security flashpoints. The directive was issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, quoting the Commissioner, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe.

Schools across several local government areas, including Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero, had earlier been shut down in November 2025 following heightened bandit activities. The closures were part of broader state security strategies to safeguard pupils and teachers.

To cushion the impact of prolonged school disruptions, Naija247News gathered that the Kwara Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has introduced a radio-learning initiative through the Nigeria Learning Passport platform. The programme will air on 99.1 Midland FM at scheduled times weekly to ensure continuity in education for pupils in still-affected regions.

Naija247News understands that both states continue to coordinate with security agencies to prevent further attacks while reassuring residents of renewed commitment to educational stability.

Parents and community leaders, meanwhile, are cautiously optimistic, hoping the reopening marks the beginning of safer learning environments for schoolchildren across northern Nigeria.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.