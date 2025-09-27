Kebbi Govt Vows Sustained Backing for Security Forces Against Bandits

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting security agencies in the fight against banditry and insurgency across the state. This commitment was reiterated during a meeting between the government and the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Isma’il Gusau.

Sustaining Security Interventions

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Birnin Kebbi, stated that the administration has been providing logistics, allowances, and intelligence support to security operatives and will sustain these interventions. The government has also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads to participate in security operations, recognizing the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring safety.

Collective Responsibility

Governor Nasir Idris emphasized that security is not solely the responsibility of the federal government but also of states, local governments, and communities. He commended security agencies for their efforts and pledged continuous government support. The governor also highlighted the challenges posed by Kebbi’s border with the Niger Republic, which bandits often exploit for hit-and-run attacks.

Enhanced Security Measures

To further enhance security, the government plans to work closely with security agencies to identify and block infiltration routes used by bandits. Additionally, the government will continue to provide assistance to affected communities, including the construction of motorized boreholes and other social amenities to support their welfare.

The Kebbi State Government’s commitment to supporting security agencies is a welcome development in the fight against banditry and insurgency. As the government continues to provide logistics, intelligence, and other forms of support, it is expected that security operatives will be able to effectively tackle the menace and ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.