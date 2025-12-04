Kebbi Govt Empowers 650 PWDs with N600,000 Each, Distributes Motorcycles

The Kebbi State government has empowered 650 persons with disabilities (PWDs) with cash grants of ₦100,000 each, alongside distributing 100 motorcycles to selected beneficiaries as part of a wider effort to boost their economic independence and social inclusion.

Naija247News reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from all 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to support across the region. The cash grants are intended to assist recipients in starting small businesses tailored to their interests and capabilities, while the motorcycles aim to improve their mobility and open additional income-generating opportunities.

Naija247News gathered that the distribution ceremony, held in Birnin Kebbi, saw Governor Nasir Idris affirm that the welfare of persons with disabilities is a key priority for his administration. He encouraged the recipients to leverage the support to build sustainable livelihoods, underscoring the government’s dedication to disability-inclusive development.

Naija247News understands that this empowerment initiative coincided with the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing Kebbi State’s pledge to foster inclusive growth that leaves no one behind.

The Governor’s wife, Mrs. Zainab-Nasare Nasir-Idris, lauded the program as a milestone in the state’s disability inclusion efforts. She noted the positive influence of national initiatives led by the First Lady, which have spurred states like Kebbi to intensify support for PWDs.

This program forms part of a broader strategy by the state government to reduce the number of persons with disabilities who resort to street begging by providing them with dignified pathways to self-reliance. Beneficiaries are also encouraged to take advantage of vocational training and skills development programs available in the state.

Naija247News reports that many recipients expressed deep gratitude, describing the grants and motorcycles as timely and transformative tools that will enable them to support themselves and their families. Disability advocacy groups in the state have praised the government’s initiative as a model for inclusive development across Nigeria.

With this bold move, Kebbi State demonstrates a strong commitment to uplifting vulnerable citizens, setting a precedent for other states to follow in advancing economic empowerment and social equity for persons with disabilities. Naija247News will continue to track the impact of these interventions on the lives of the beneficiaries.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.