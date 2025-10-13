Menu
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spark Romance with Yacht PDA Off Santa Barbara Coast

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Global pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appear to have taken their rumored relationship to the next level — sharing tender moments aboard Perry’s private yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara last week.

In what’s become the most talked-about celebrity crossover of the season, newly surfaced photos obtained by Fox News Digital capture Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in a warm embrace during a seaside getaway in California.

The 39-year-old “Firework” singer was spotted wearing a dark swimsuit as Trudeau, 53, pulled her in close, planting a kiss on her cheek while wrapping an arm around her waist. In another photo, the pair could be seen laughing together, appearing relaxed and affectionate aboard Perry’s luxury yacht, Caravelle.

Representatives for both Perry and Trudeau have yet to comment on the blossoming relationship, which has set social media abuzz with speculation and fan reactions.

The pair were first linked in July after being seen enjoying dinner together at Le Violon, a high-end Montreal restaurant. According to TMZ, the duo shared cocktails and seafood dishes — including lobster — and even took time to thank the kitchen staff afterward. Just days later, Trudeau was spotted beaming from the crowd at Perry’s sold-out concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he attended with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace.

Fans online quickly noted Trudeau’s joyful demeanor, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): “This is genuinely the happiest he’s been in a while.” Another quipped: “World leader by day, teenage dreamer by night.”

The rumored romance follows Perry’s recent split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom. The former couple — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove — confirmed their separation in July, saying they were shifting their focus to “co-parenting with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Sources told People magazine that the pair had been “living on an island of stress” before parting ways, citing communication and lifestyle differences as the main strain on their relationship.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their decade-long relationship in July. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
For Trudeau, the relationship marks his first public romance since announcing his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Whether it’s a fleeting summer spark or the start of something more, the sight of Perry and Trudeau basking in the Santa Barbara sun has the world watching — and talking.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Price of Patriotism: Sunday Oliseh and the Struggle Against Sports Corruption in Nigeria by Godwin Okafor
