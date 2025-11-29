Katsina Unveils 20MW Hybrid Power Project, Strengthens Security and Economic Growth

By Naija247news / Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Governor Dikko Radda has announced the development of a 20-megawatt renewable energy project aimed at boosting economic growth and attracting new investments to Katsina State.

The governor disclosed this on Monday during a fireside chat at the Katsina Economic and Investment Summit, highlighting the state’s commitment to sustainable energy and development.

“We have awarded a contract for a 20-megawatt solar electricity battery system,” Radda said, explaining that 10 megawatts will be installed at the Lambar Rimi windmill farm, creating Nigeria’s first wind-solar hybrid system.

“The Lambar Rimi hybrid project will generate at least 20 megawatts of electricity,” he added, noting that another 10 megawatts would be supplied to 11 key institutions, including hospitals, tertiary schools, and government offices.

Radda emphasised that Katsina is leading the way in renewable energy infrastructure at the sub-national level in Nigeria, positioning the state as a hub for innovation and investment.

The governor also highlighted improvements in state security, citing the recruitment of 2,500 youths into the Community Watch Corps, trained to respond to threats in frontline areas. Village security committees have also been established to strengthen local protection measures.

“Farmers are now returning to farmlands that were previously inaccessible, and markets in Danmusa, Batsari, and Sheme, which were shut for years, have reopened,” Radda said, crediting security interventions and socio-economic initiatives for the progress.

He further explained that the administration’s strategy to combat insecurity begins with reducing unemployment and poverty, empowering residents to be self-reliant while safeguarding their communities.

The dual focus on renewable energy and security underscores Katsina’s commitment to creating a safer, economically vibrant environment that attracts investors and supports sustainable development.

